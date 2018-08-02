Demi Lovato’s condition is reportedly improving more than a week after she was hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose. The pop star, 25, is expected to get cleared to leave the hospital this week and is doing “much better” of late, a source told Entertainment Tonight. Lovato was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles nine days ago, and TMZ reported Monday she was experiencing “complications” such as nausea and a fever while under a doctor’s care. Her scheduled beach concert in Atlantic City last week was cancelled.
Jenkins unveils ‘Beale Street’ trailer on Baldwin’s birthday: Writer-director Barry Jenkins unveiled the teaser trailer for his anticipated “Moonlight” follow-up, “If Beale Street Could Talk,” on the birthday of author James Baldwin. The trailer features the first look at the tale of a young Harlem woman, played by KiKi Layne, whose fiance, played by Jesse Owens, is unjustly imprisoned.
Jane Fonda honored at Michigan film festival: Jane Fonda has been honored with a lifetime achievement award at a northern Michigan film festival founded by Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore. The actress, author and political activist accepted the award Wednesday at the 14th annual Traverse City Film Festival, where she screened her HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” Dozens of Vietnam War veterans protested the festival over Fonda’s anti-war activism in the 1970s.
Rob Lowe to host Fox game show: Actor Rob Lowe will preside over “Mental Samurai,” a new game show on Fox, the network said Thursday. Contestants will be tested in such categories as knowledge, memory, numbers and sequencing while being transported around the set at high speeds in a specially designed capsule that rotates 360 degrees.
— Associated Press
Lollapalooza kicks off with tighter security: People attending this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in downtown Chicago are finding stricter rules and stepped-up security, following the October mass shooting at a Las Vegas festival. The four-day event began Thursday. Headliners include Bruno Mars, Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys.