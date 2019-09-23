Dennis Levinson

Political party: Republican

Age: 73

Hometown: Linwood

Current job: Atlantic County Executive

Education: Bachelor of Art from Rowan University

Political message: Atlantic County is the best managed county in New Jersey. We have controlled spending and our net debt is 0.457% (or ½ of 1%). The budget is down over $5,000,000. We have had 20 perfect audits and Atlantic County is rated in the top 18% of the 3,000 counties in the United States. We built the Aviation Park and we are responsible for Stockton University in Atlantic City. We have preserved over 7,000 acres of open space and won a national award for environmental protection and energy efficiency. We have the first coastal wind farm in the US and the only one in New Jersey.

