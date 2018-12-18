Dennis Township Middle School Student Government Members spent their Saturday afternoon volunteering for the annual Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour.
Students greeted guests in homes so that homeowners could give tours and chat with tour guests, guided and welcomed folks at the ticket station, and replenished refreshments at the Methodist Church social hall.
For some, this is their third year volunteering for the house tour and they truly look forward to it each year. 8th graders Ethan Leith and Abby Dickinson were excited to spend their third year handling refreshments, while Avery Campbell was thrilled to spend another year at her favorite house, the Jonathan Crandall house on Petersburg Road, owned by Will Massey.
It’s a wonderful way for students to interact with community members and help out such a wonderful evening for the town and they enjoy getting to know the families they meet. Jack Connelly, president of the Dennisville Historic Homeowners Association, coordinates houses and locations in need of some student assistance and Amanda Unkle, Student Government advisor, coordinates the students who attend.