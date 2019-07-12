The following are this week’s scores from the Dennis Township 2019 Summer Basketball League.7th-9th grade division
Tuesday
Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 15, Community Thrift of SSUMC 0: Ciccotelli’s won by forfeit.
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 51, Ocean View Resort 36: Troy Billiris led Sea Isle with 16 points. Ben Lynch and Alexis Blakeslee had 11 apiece. Dane Dolack had 11 for Ocean View, and Jake Frie added 10.
Thursday
Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 25, Ocean View Resort 19: Jayden Raynis scored 10 for Ciccotelli’s. Michael Danter had six. Michael Craver led Ocean View with nine. Dane Dolack and Jake Frie had four apiece.
Community Thrift of SSUMC 38, Buon Gusto Pizza 13: Vinny Bovio led Community Thrift with 10 points. Nick Izzi and Mia Elisano each had eight.Colin Gery had four points for Buon Gusto. Alyssa Gery, Logan Seger, Mason Nees and Olivia Feliciano had two apiece.
5th-6th grade division
Tuesday
Sturdy Savings Bank 27, Cape Insulation 16: Lily King had 15 points for Sturdy Savings, and Samantha Kretschmer added eight. Natalie Stoltz and Kyle Pettit had six apiece for Cape Insulation.
DT Municipal Alliance 37, Radzieta 35: Michael Dickinson had 17 for DT Municipal. Paul Simmerman had 16. Jimmy Richie scored 30 for Radzieta. Alli Nagle added five.
Thursday
DT Municipal Alliance 33, Cape Insulation 31: Michael Dickinson had 21 for DT. Audrey Simmerman added four. Kyle Pettit led Cape with 14. Rayne Cileone had eight.
Sturdy Savings Bank 27, Radzieta 26: Samantha Kretschmer had 13 for Sturdy Savings. Lily King had eight. Jimmy Richie scored 17 for Radzieta. Nick Meehl added five.
3rd-4th grade division
Tuesday
Dennisville UMC 20, Franklin Bank 18 (OT): Brian Champion and Katie Cramer scored six apiece for Dennisville. Aidan Shaw added two. Tristan Blakeslee led Franklin with eight. Carter Evans had six.
Carole’s Custard 25, Sea Grove Garden Center 19: Dante Duca had 12 for Carole’s. Briar McNair added four. Joey Povio led Sea Grove with 11. Gianna Peragine, Lyla Izzi, Travis DeHainaurt and Reilly Kelso each added two.
Thursday
Sea Grove Garden Center 19, Franklin Bank 14: Joey Povio scored 12 for for Sea Grove. Gianna Peragine, Max Morton and Reilly Kelso had two apiece. Tristan Blakeslee had eight for Franklin. Carter Evans had six.
Carole’s Custard 24, Dennisville UMC 13: Dante Duca had 14 points for Carole’s, and Alex Covarrubias had six. Brian Champion and Katie Creamer had four points apiece for Dennisville.