Drew Lock, 6-4, 228, Missouri

Strengths: Size, arm and athleticism.

Weaknesses: Accuracy and ability to throw with varying speeds are inconsistent.

Fact: Four-year starter at Missouri.

Gone by: Might not be a top-15 player, but good chance he's a top-15 pick.

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) pitches the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)