Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Baylor Bears wide receiver Denzel Mims (15) picks up a first quarter first down as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Vaughnte Dorsey (15) and Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Damarcus Fields (23) come in to make the stop as Texas Tech beat Baylor 38-24 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Denzel Mims

Baylor

6-3 207

Mims runs the 40 in 4.38 seconds. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall. He is the only player in college football to score at least eight receiving touchdowns in each of the last three years.

