The firehouse at Illinois and Grant in Atlantic City is named in honor of Pierre Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth a former city commissioner and the president of the local branch of the NAACP.

Pierre Hollingsworth was well-known in Atlantic City and was the longtime city NAACP president and commissioner. He also received distinction as one of the first three black firefighters in the city to achieve the rank of captain. He also was the first black person to hold the position of Deputy Fire Chief of Atlantic City.

The fire station at Indiana and Grant avenues was renamed in his honor in June 2006.

