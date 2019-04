Ed Oliver, 6-2, 287, Houston

Strengths: Lateral quickness, burst and ability to finish plays like a linebacker.

Weaknesses: Short and was allowed to roam and slant in college.

Fact: Knee problem cut junior season short, but won Outland Trophy as nation's top lineman as sophomore.

Gone by: Scheme-fit makes Oliver difficult to project, but also hard to see him sliding out of top half of first round.

Houston Cougars defensive tackle Ed Oliver does the Cougar Paw with his teammates and the Bayou Bucket trophy after defeating Rice in a NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)