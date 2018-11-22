Aretha Franklin’s family members traveled in Ford Mustangs to honor the late music great and a high school marching band performed her signature tunes Thursday during Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade. Thousands of spectators lined the three-mile route in sub-freezing temperatures along Woodward Avenue Thursday morning from Midtown to downtown for the parade’s 92nd year. The event featured 26 floats. The Cass Tech High School marching band performed Franklin’s hits.
Franklin’s son, Eddie Franklin, and niece, Sabrina Owens, were among the family members traveling in Mustangs. “We were honored to be invited to be a part of a Detroit tradition,” Owens told The Associated Press. “Aretha loved the holiday season, so it was great for the family to be able to represent her.”
Katy Perry tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid women in music: Katy Perry has roared back to the top of Forbes’ highest-paid women in music list. The pop star earned an estimated $83 million before taxes between June 2017 and June 2018, largely due to her 80-date Witness tour and judging duties on ABC’s “American Idol” reboot, the financial magazine said.
Perry was followed by Taylor Swift, who rose from last year’s No. 3 spot by earning $80 million thanks to her Reputation tour.
Beyoncé, who topped the list last year, came in at No. 3 with $60 million. After welcoming twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z in June 2017, Bey laid low until her acclaimed “Beychella” performance at Coachella in April.
Rembrandt work may hold his fingerprint: Auctioneer Sotheby’s in London says it plans to sell a Rembrandt portrait with a difference: The artist’s fingerprints may be preserved in the paint. George Gordon, Sotheby’s co-chairman of Old Masters, says the prints were discovered during examination and restoration of the oil sketch “Study of a Head of a Young Man” several years ago. Gordon says experts can’t be “100 percent sure” the prints are Rembrandt’s, but they belong to someone who picked up the painting as soon as it was finished.
