Millville at Vineland softball

Devin Coia is visably emotional as she celebrates with her Vineland softball teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Tuesday, May 29

Devin Coia

Vineland Sr.

Softball

The catcher will continue her career at NCAA Division I Monmouth University. Coia batted .506 with four home runs, 11 doubles and 22 RBIs for the Fighting Clan last season.

