Dexter

(definitely NOT for children)

Dexter Morgan is a blood-spatter expert who not only solves murders, but he commits them too. He’s a serial killer, but he only kills the guilty. Dexter lives a double life as his sister, who he is closest to, is a detective at Miami Police Department and his friends are all involved in the police force as well. Dexter has skills that feed his psychological hunger to kill, while no one around him, other than his deceased father, know about him.

Tags

Load comments