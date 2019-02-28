Margate City — Diabetes is an epidemic affecting millions of Americans, including those in our community. In fact, according to the American Diabetes Association more than 30 million Americans have diabetes and 84 million have prediabetes. Those numbers continue to rise. Health care costs for those Americans with diabetes are 2.3 times greater than those without diabetes, which breaks down to $1 in every $7 spent on treating diabetes and its complications. Today alone, 4,110 Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes.
Locally the numbers are staggering. In Atlantic and Cape May County more than 1 in 10 people has diabetes, compared to a national average of 1 in 12 people. Also, in our local communities over 50% of the population who is overweight are predicted to develop diabetes in the next 3-5 years.
For the first time, Shore Physicians Group endocrinologist Dr. Matthew Corcoran and his team of experts are bringing the life-changing program, Diabetes Training Camp (DTC), to South Jersey. From March 29 to March 31, Corcoran will lead the first-ever DTC Boot Camp specifically created for those living with Type 2 and prediabetes. Along with clinical education from Corcoran and his team of clinicians, campers will be surrounded by DTC team members with expertise in nutrition, exercise physiology, mental skills and fitness. Campers will be empowered to break down barriers and to live the life they want to live as they learn that small steps lead to great rewards when managing diabetes.
Dr. Matthew Corcoran realized early in his career that traditional methods of treating diabetes were flawed.
“When I started practicing, it struck me that in medicine, we are working at the wrong end of diabetes, says Corcoran. "We are constantly busting our humps to treat people very quickly in clinics – trouble-shooting and taking care of complications. I started working hard to educate and advocate for the behavior change needed to tackle the type 2 diabetes epidemic.”
Corcoran founded Diabetes Training Camp over ten years ago to help people living with diabetes take control of their disease and live healthy and fulfilling lives.
“It was clear that people living with diabetes were short-changed when it came to learning about preventative measures and healthy living, and there was little overlap between the world of exercise and the world of diabetes," Corcoran continues. "These experiences motivated me to create DTC and give people with diabetes what they really need to achieve fitness goals. With DTC, people living with diabetes have the opportunity to experience a life-changing environment filled with opportunities to learn, train and connect with others who share the desire for living well with diabetes.”
The camp will take place at the Milton & Betty Katz JCC, located at 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. Breakfast and lunch are included. Registration is $325. Go to DiabetesTrainingCamp.com.