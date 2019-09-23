Ninth Legislative District
DiAnne C. Gove
Political Party: Republican
Age: 68
Hometown: Brant Beach
Current job: Legislator
Education: B.A. Cabrini College (Social Science), M.A. Monmouth University (Social Science)
Political message:
"To address my constituents’ most pressing concerns, namely affordability and financial security, I intend to continue to prioritize delivering tax relief to overburdened taxpayers, including homeowners as well as small business owners. This efforts includes working to reform the state’s broken and politicized school funding formula. The disparity in the state’s school funding formula not only under-resources school districts deserving of more funding, it also places an unfair, heavier tax burden on taxpayers living in affected communities. To create more employment opportunities, I will continue to advocate for more effective economic policies, including reducing burdensome and unnecessary regulations."
