The Wildwood High School boys basketball team won its sixth straight game with a 66-65 win over Gloucester Catholic in overtime on Tuesday night.
Diante Miles sparked the winning Warriors with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals. Miles sank 7 of 13 shots, including 3 of 7 3-point attempts.
Seamus Fynes contributed 10 five points and five steals for Wildwood, while Max McGrath sank three 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Wildwood 13 19 11 17 6 – 66
Gloucester Catholic 17 9 20 14 5 – 65
WW – McGrath 10, Miles 24, Fynes 10, Burke 2, Brown 9, Troiano 1, McNeal 9
GC – Roney 21, Gerardi 3, Barber 12, Pierman 14, Regan 9, Morgan 6
