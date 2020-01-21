The Wildwood High School boys basketball team won its sixth straight game with a 66-65 win over Gloucester Catholic in overtime on Tuesday night.

Diante Miles sparked the winning Warriors with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals. Miles sank 7 of 13 shots, including 3 of 7 3-point attempts.

Seamus Fynes contributed 10 five points and five steals for Wildwood, while Max McGrath sank three 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Wildwood 13 19 11 17 6 – 66

Gloucester Catholic 17 9 20 14 5 – 65

WW – McGrath 10, Miles 24, Fynes 10, Burke 2, Brown 9, Troiano 1, McNeal 9

GC – Roney 21, Gerardi 3, Barber 12, Pierman 14, Regan 9, Morgan 6

