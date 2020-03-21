Wildwood Tech Basketball

Wildwoo’s Diante Miles (23) drives upcoourt. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Diante Miles

Wildwood

6-1 Junior Guard

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments