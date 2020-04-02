032319_nws_firstdistrict Testa Simonsen and McClellan.jpeg

First District Republican challengers in the 2019 legislative election are Vineland attorney Michael Testa Jr., left, for state Senate; Lower Township educator and Mayor Erik Simonsen for Assembly; and Ocean City Councilman Antwan McClellan for Assembly.

 Provided

The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Digital Town Hall  Thursday to discuss the unemployment process in New Jersey and help for businesses during the COVID 19 epidemic.

State Senator Mike Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen will provide information and answer questions at 2 p.m., the Chamber said Thursday.

The Digital Town Hall will be held on the Cape May County Chamber Zoom platform. To register and receive the Zoom info, click here.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Tags

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Load comments