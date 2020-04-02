The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Digital Town Hall Thursday to discuss the unemployment process in New Jersey and help for businesses during the COVID 19 epidemic.
State Senator Mike Testa and Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Eric Simonsen will provide information and answer questions at 2 p.m., the Chamber said Thursday.
The Digital Town Hall will be held on the Cape May County Chamber Zoom platform. To register and receive the Zoom info, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.