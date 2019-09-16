“Humans are to blame for the aggressive seagulls diving for free food, no one else. Signs and fines from all seashore towns asking not to feed them in plain site is one answer to the problem.”
Mark Bolner
Via PressofAC.com
“Letter: Reduce gulls with a hunt”
“Wow, migrant children are big business for the current administration ... jobs, jobs, jobs!”
Adam Carney
Via PressofAC.com
“Unaccompanied immigrant children land in Northfield as shelter program expands”
“I’m so glad those children have come to Atlantic County and are being cared for during their crisis. That is what Americans do.”
Ginny McCabe
Via PressofAC.com
“Unaccompanied immigrant children land in Northfield as shelter program expands”
“Hoping and praying that he has a speedy, complete recovery, and that he returns next season at his best.”
Barbara Healy Santilli
Via Facebook
“Mike Trout’s MVP-caliber season over; he’ll have foot surgery this week”
“What about the rest of Atlantic County ... do they not have mosquitoes? Can’t even enjoy my yard in Mays Landing without being eaten alive.”
Nina Marandino
Via Facebook
“Mosquito sprays scheduled
for Brigantine, Northfield”
“You’re adding to the reason for the church stigmas. Is it time to end tax-free churches and charity write-offs?”
Julie Louise
Via Facebook
“A penthouse, limousines and private jets: Inside the globe-trotting life of a W. Va. bishop”
“Smuggling into a prison harms folks at so many levels. And he isn’t the first or the last to do so but man, it’s so destructive to both inmates and staff.”
Jake Sanders
Via Facebook
“Ex-Southern State corrections officer sentenced for drug smuggling”
