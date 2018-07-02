Absecon

Black Cat Bar & Grill

Road and Route 30

609-641-2323

Plenty of food, locals and entertainment under signature green-eyed black cat. Absecon mainstay since 1930s. Affordable. $

Bob’s Seafood Market

Mill Road and Route 30

609-641-2224

An Absecon tradition since 1974. Additional location in Northfield. Affordable. $

Bulldogs Bar and Grill

743 White Horse Pike

609-965-4433

Nice selection of beers and bar food to please the crowd. Standard. $$

Calabria

615 New Jersey Ave.

609-641-0080

Pizza and Italian grill offers delicious gluten-free items. Get delivery or dine in with BYOB. Affordable. $

Joe & John’s Pizzeria Ristorante

136 New Jersey Ave.

609-641-6612

Pizza place’s familiar menu offers plenty of variety. Affordable. $

Mt. Fuji Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

136 White Horse Pike

609-383-8881

Typical hibachi shenanigans. Affordable. $

Phoenix Diner

200 W. Absecon Blvd.

609-646-1958

Your friendly Southern New Jersey diner. Affordable. $

Skelly’s Hi Point Pub

5 N. Shore Road

609-641-3172

Casual, local-friendly place to chow down on a burger or seafood entree. Standard. $$

Sunryser

632 N. Shore Road

609-641-2919

A local favorite for breakfast in a downhome general store-type environment complete with knick knacks and mismatched furniture. Affordable. $

Vic’s Subs

742 Ohio Ave.

609-645-0500

Small, deli-style setting with a homey feel. Affordable. $

Atlantic City

Cafe 2825 Restaurant

2825 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-6913

Unusual Italian specialties. Standard. $$

AC Sweets N’ Treats

800 N. New Hampshire

609-335-8853

Ice cream & dessert cafe serving crepes and fresh hot waffles, with private rooms available for parties. Seasonal. Affordable. $

Angeline

1 Borgata Way

609-317-1000

Iron Chef Michael Symon’s ode to classic Italian food — simple, bold, fresh and served with prideful attention to detail. Pricey. $$$

Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern

2300 Fairmount Ave.

609-344-2439

Family fare, family friendly. Standard. $$

Angeloni’s II

2400 Arctic Ave.

609-344-7875

Mid-priced Italian fare and extensive wine list. Standard. $$

Atlantic City Bar & Grill

Pacific and S. Carolina avenues

609-348-8080

Tourists and celebrities alike have indulged at the AC Bar & Grill for more than 25 years. Affordable. $

Back Bay Ale House

800 N. New Hampshire Ave.

609-449-0006

A cozy eating nook with the luxury of a sunset toast on the back deck. Affordable. $

Bally’s Bikini Beach Bar

Bally’s Atlantic City

609-340-2000

Munch on snacks such as wings, fries and tacos. The beach bar offers live entertainment each night, hosting live music Thursdays to Saturdays and DJs throughout the week during the summer. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Betty’s Back Room

Seafood, steaks and pastas by the same chef at Nero’s Italian Steakhouse, located in the “back room” of Nero’s. Fab cocktails and live music, too. It just may be the best kept secret in town. Contact mchughb@caesars.com.

Caesars Atlantic City

$$$ Pricy

Tony’s Baltimore Grill

2800 Atlantic Ave.

609-345-5766

One of the best pizzas you’ll have. The place and the ingredients haven’t changed in 30 years, and now they deliver! Affordable. $

Bill’s Bar & Burger

600 Huron Ave.

Golden Nugget

609-340-5191

Nationally-loved burger and shake joint location in Golden Nugget. Standard. $$

Bill’s Gyro Souvlaki

1607 Boardwalk

609-347-2466

Year-round Boardwalk establishment a fine place to go Greek. Affordable. $

Broadway Burger Bar

In The Quarter at the Tropicana

609-317-4660

Offering amazing comfort foods and fantastic burgers. Standard. $$

Buddakan

The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean

609-674-0115

Asian fare and an opulent setting with a community dining concept. Standard. $$

Capriccio

Resorts Casino Hotel

800-932-0734

A.C.’s longest-running casino restaurant is a classic in every way. Stunning views, impeccable service and food that is out of this world. Pricey. $$$

Carmine’s

In The Quarter at the Tropicana

609-572-9300

Traditional, Italian fare. Standard. $$

Casa Taco & Tequila

In The Marketplace at the Tropicana

609-343-9988

Serving a variety of delicious Mexican dishes. Standard. $$

Cavo Cafe

122 N. Michigan Ave.

609-340-1300

Counter-serve locale with outdoor seating offering crêpes, paninis and salads, plus smoothies and coffee. Standard. $$

Com Ga Ninh Kieu

1124 Atlantic Ave.

609-572-9211

Fantastic, authentic Vietnamese food. Affordable. $

The Continental

The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean

{a class=”fl r-i0xSFwz5K8qU” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16096748300” data-rtid=”i0xSFwz5K8qU” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjX4teGxM7RAhVCQyYKHRDuBbQQkAgIGygAMAU”}609-674-8300{/a}

A ‘60s vibe sets the stage for American cuisine. Standard. $$

Country Kitchen

3000 Boardwalk

609-344-6101

National franchise brings its breakfast, lunch and dinner options to the Boardwalk. Standard. $$

Dock’s Oyster House

2405 Atlantic Ave.

609-345-0092

A longtime A.C. favorite. Check out the oyster bar. Pricey. $$$

Ducktown Tavern

2400 Atlantic Ave.

609-449-1212

Shore town and American bar staples — crab cakes and wings. Affordable. $

Formica Brothers Bakery

2310 Arctic Ave.

609-344-2732

Delicious breads and a tasty cafe sandwich menu. Affordable. $

Girasole Ristorante and Bar

3108 Pacific Ave.

Between the Atlantic City Hilton and the Tropicana

609-345-5554

Where the casinos send their high-rollers. Standard. $$

Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint

Bally’s Atlantic City

60-340-2000

Down to earth comfort food. Standard. $$

Guy Fieri’s Chophouse

Bally’s Atlantic City

609-340-2350

Lots of Buffalo-flavored meats and potatoes, plus sushi and a nice bar scene. Pricey. $$$

Hooters

In the Tropicana

Brighton Avenue and the Boardwalk

609-449-1500

Great sports bar with world-famous wings. Affordable. $

Irish Pub and Inn

St. James Place and the Boardwalk

609-345-9613

Old-fashioned setting with a true antique flair. Affordable. $

The Iron Room at A.C. Bottle Company

648 N. Albany Ave.

609-348-6400

One of Atlantic City’s best-kept secrets. New American cuisine, great craft beverages from beer to wine to whiskey. Standard. $$

Jeni’s

3206 Arctic Ave.

{a class=”fl r-ikL4UYvBJ3J8” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16092467379” data-rtid=”ikL4UYvBJ3J8” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjA3ZiJhf_SAhVD5CYKHTLzB-IQkAgIcigAMBA”}609-246-7379{/a}

Pizza, salad and bit of Mexican thrown in for good measure. Affordable. $

Knife and Fork Inn

Atlantic and Pacific avenues

609-344-1133

Fabulous steaks, seafood, wine list. Better than ever. Pricey. $$$

La Petite Creperie

2831 Boardwalk

609-345-0158

French Creperie located in the quarter at Tropicana offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes, Belgian waffles, and luxury ice cream. Standard. $$

Los Amigos

1926 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-2293.

Authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $

The Marketplace Eatery

Borgata

1 Borgata Way

{a class=”fl r-iEVx_2SFDlQw” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093178084” data-rtid=”iEVx_2SFDlQw” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjI0vqi6pfUAhWCQSYKHWMMCPkQkAgIlQEoADAQ”}609-317-8084{/a}

Inviting atmosphere where you are encouraged to taste and experience an abundance of Italian favorites. Standard. $$

Martorano’s

Harrah’s Resort

609-441-5000

Best meatballs this side of South Philly. Watch movies such as “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas” as you dine. DJ comes on after dinner. Pricey. $$$

Mexico Restaurant

3810 Ventnor Ave.

609-344-0366

Mexican comfort food such as barbecue goat. Affordable. $

Morton’s, The Steakhouse

2100 Pacific Ave

609-449-1044

Think big! Beef is the focus. Pricey. $$$

Nero’s Chophouse + Sushi Bar

Caesars Atlantic City

609-348-4411

Great raw bar, sushi and amazing steaks. Pricey. $$$

Okatshe

2831 Boardwalk

{a class=”fl r-ifcp8lJjNO3s” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093404053” data-rtid=”ifcp8lJjNO3s” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjag7COh_rVAhWjz4MKHSYtDqgQkAgInQEoADAV”}609-340-4053{/a}

Japanese small plates, ramen, sushi and sake in a speakeasy setting. Pricey. $$$

Olon

2831 Boardwalk

{a class=”fl r-ikge0H9eDdP0” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093404050” data-rtid=”ikge0H9eDdP0” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiQoYLJhvrVAhVq04MKHYZFB9EQkAgIrgEoADAW”}609-340-4050{/a}

Jose Garces’ Tropicana restaurant featuring South American seafood dishes and more. Pricey. $$$

Original Soup Man

Resorts Casino Hotel

Quick Bites food court

Serving up some of the best soup around. Affordable. $

Perry’s Cafe

1339 Pacific Ave.

609-340-8882

Reliable breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $

Punjab Palace

1001 Pacific Ave.

609-344-3003

Excellent Pakistani cuisine. Adventurous diners must come in! Affordable. $

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

2020 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-5833

Red meat rules! Pricey. $$$

Scannicchio’s Restaurant at Lefty’s

2647 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City

609-348-6378

In business for over 35 years. Italian specialties; known particularly for their amazing veal dishes. Standard. $$

Tun Tavern

2 Convention Blvd.

609-347-7800

Brew pub offers several beers made on premises. Affordable. $

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

672 N. Trenton Ave.

609-350-6721

Craft beer bar and kitchen with unique menu featuring Belgian-style hand-cut fries with dipping sauces. Affordable. $

Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar

At Tanger Outlets

2010 Baltic Ave.

609-541-2799

Known for wings and craft beers, but so much more. Standard. $$

White House Sub Shop

2301 Arctic Ave.

609-345-1564

This renowned sub shop has stuffed its sandwiches with meat for hungry crowds since 1946. Affordable. $

Wonder Bar

3701 Sunset Ave.

609-344-8888

Menu choices are way above average for a local bar — best sunset views around. Standard. $$

Yardy Real Jamaican Restaurant

1332 Atlantic Ave.

609-344-2573

Atlantic City’s only Jamaican restaurant. Standard $$

AVALON

29th Street Deli & Grill

2878 Dune Drive

609-967-3354

Shake the salt from your hair and order a sandwich. Affordable. $

Avalon Seafood & Produce Market

2909 Ocean Drive

609-967-7555

Seasonal seafood stop. Grab platters of seafood or pasta for a hearty meal at home. Standard. $$

Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant

2409 Dune Drive

609-967-3300

Family restaurant with fresh seafood and great martini. Dine in or out. Affordable. $

Cafe Loren

23rd Street and Dune Drive

609-967-8228

Upscale, expertly prepared foods. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Circle Pizza

21st Street and Dune Drive

609-967-7566

The Buchanan family has been serving up specialty pizzas, sandwiches and strombolis in Avalon since 1968. Affordable. $

Concord Cafe

7800 Dune Drive

609-368-5505

Menu runs the gamut of American specialties. Affordable. $

The Diving Horse

2109 Dune Drive

609-368-5000

A charming upscale restaurant serving elegant dishes such as short ribs and Rhode Island Fluke. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Grand Moon Chinese Food & Take Out

3250 Dune Drive

609-368-8869

Cash-only Chinese place. Affordable. $

Kudos American Grille

2619 Dune Drive

609-368-7422

Outdoor seating and delicious American standards at very affordable prices. Affordable. $

Marie Nicole’s

79th{sup} {/sup}and Ocean Drive

609-368-1919

One of the first “gourmet” restaurants to succeed in Wildwood area moved to Avalon in summer 2017. Standard. $$

Moran’s Dockside Deli

In the Avalon Sportfishing Center

14th Street and Ocean Drive

609-368-1321

Simple sandwiches, salads and breakfasts for the seafarer. Affordable. $

Oceanside Seafood

25th Street and Dune Drive

609-368-2114

Seafood for the whole family. Kids eat dinner for free on Tuesdays. Standard. $$

Princeton Bar and Grill

2008 Dune Drive

609-967-3456

Great live music with fine American cuisine. Affordable. $

The Sea Grill

225 21st St.

609-967-5511

Darling location with inventive and unique meals. Standard. $$

Shorebreak Pizza Grille

2259 Dune Drive

609-967-3020

Pizza, subs and salads at this beachy locale. Standard. $$

Sylvester’s Fish Market

503 21st Ave.

609-967-7553

A reputation for out-of-this-world crabcakes. Affordable. $

Tortilla Flats

2540 Dune Drive

609-967-5658

Fantastic, authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $. Seasonal.

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

3189 Dune Drive

609-967-8448

Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $

Via Mare Ristorante

2319 Ocean Drive

609-368-4494

An extensive menu featuring authentic Italian-inspired veal, pasta and fresh seafood dishes. Pricey. $$$

Windrift Restaurant

79th Street and the Beach

609-368-5761

Great place to see live music and dance. Standard. $$

Whitebrier

260 20th St.

609-967-5225

Traditional Italian and American dishes. Affordable. $

Beach Haven

Buckalew’s Restaurant & Tavern

101 N. Bay Ave. at Centre Street

609-492-1065

Located in a building more than 100 years old, Buckalew’s keeps up a tradition of having popular tomato pies mixed with vegetarian and vegan menus. Affordable. $

Brigantine

Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill

1312 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-1124

Authentic Italian cuisine. Affordable. $

Bella Luna

900 W Brigantine Ave.

{a class=”fl r-iPReffbrqrbI” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16092664400” data-rtid=”iPReffbrqrbI” data-ved=”0ahUKEwirt4yup6_WAhWHslQKHZFGDowQkAgIICgAMAU”}609-266-4400{/a}

Mexican food, BYO. Affordable. $

Cellar 32

3119 Revere Blvd.

609-264-9463

Cellar 32 has an incredible wine selection along with an extensive menu featuring both Italian favorites and fresh seafood. Pricey. $$$

The Cove

3700 Brigantine Blvd.

609-264-5740

Indoor and outdoor dining available in season. Great lunch and dinner menus with terrific entrees and sandwiches. Inventifve cocktail list. Pricey. $$$

Crab Shack

1112 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-3009

Known for serving up some of the most delicious seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Hot Bagel Factory

1213 W. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-4600

Breakfast, lunch, bagels aplenty. Affordable. $

Laguna Grill and Rum Bar

1400 Ocean Ave. 266-7731

Beachfront dining, live music, Jersey fresh seafood and an outstanding beach bar. Standard. $$

Pirate’s Den

1219 E. Brigantine Ave.

609-266-1927

Exceptional lunch in a unique dining environment. Standard. $$

Yuki Hana Restaurant

3628 Brigantine Blvd.

609-266-7608

Serving the best of both Japanese and Chinese cuisine, Yuki Hana provides the best of both worlds under one roof. Affordable. $

Buena

Merighi’s Savoy Inn

E. Landis Ave. and Union Road

East Vineland

856-691-8051

Well-known and respected Italian bistro. Standard. $$

Buena Vista

Villa Fazzolari Restaurant

821 Harding Highway

856-697-7107

Featuring many dishes and culinary specialties from Calabria, Italy. Standard. $$

Cape May

410 Bank Street

410 Bank St.

609-884-2127

Cajun, Creole and French fusion. Standard. $$

5 West Pub

3729 Bayshore Rd.

North Cape May

609-889-7700

A casual gastropub with great food and drinks. Standard. $$

A Ca Mia

524 Washington Mall

609-884-6661

Perfect for dining and people-watching along the mall. Trattoria-style menu. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

Aleathea’s

7 Ocean St.

The Inn of Cape May

609-884-5555

Ocean views from the porch seating area. Full bar with American style food. Standard. $$

Bare Foot Bar & Restaurant

11 Decatur St.

609-{a class=”fl r-ieiFxBXz1k7c” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16098843500” data-rtid=”ieiFxBXz1k7c” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiv04-VlNLWAhWBZiYKHRHlA3IQkAgIlgEoADAQ”}884-3500{/a}

Casual, deck bar with coastal fare. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

The Blue Rose Inn & Restaurant

653 Washington St.

609-435-5458

Quaint setting offering seasonal, new American cuisine in a newly-restored dining room. Pricey. $$$

Black Duck on Sunset

1 Sunset Blvd.

609-898-0100

Seafood from local waters and entrees such as slow-roasted, honey-glazed duck will satisfy any palate. Pricey. $$$

Blue Pig Tavern

200 Congress Place

609-884-8422

American fare with a classic and fresh ambience. Standard. $$

Cabana’s Beach Bar and Grill

429 Beach Ave.

609-884-4800

Family friendly with open air, beachfront dining. Standard. $$

Cape May Roasters

404 Washington St.

609-884-9292

House-roasted coffee blends, teas and gourmet foods. Coffee is bagged by hand. Affordable. $

Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill

400 Washington St. Mall

609-770-8559

Good pub-style food and traditional Irish dishes too. Large beer and whiskey selection. Standard. $$

The Eat Well

508 Town Bank Road

609-600-7077

Fresh bread, delicious soups and comfort food. Affordable. $

Ebbitt Room at The Virginia Hotel

25 Jackson St.

609-884-5700

Definitely one of Cape May’s best. Pricey. $$$

Elaine’s Restaurant

513 Lafayette St.

609-884-4358

Menu changes daily, but always something for everyone. Standard. $$

Fins Bar & Grille

142 Decatur St., Washington Street Mall

609-884-3449

Swanky seafood restaurant with a dramatic flair in both design and menu items. $$

Freda’s Cafe

210 Ocean St.

609-884-7887

European-bistro feel with interesting menu. Standard. $$

Godmother’s Restaurant

Broadway and W. Perry St.

609-884-4543

Godmothers offers a wide selection of Italian fare, home-baked desserts and much more. Standard. $$

Harbor View

954 Ocean Drive

609-884-5444

Harbor view is the place to be for beautiful sunsets, great food and fun times. Pricey. $$

Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille

Beach and Madison Ave.

609-88-HARRY

Homestyle recipes served on a sun-drenched oceanfront patio. Standard. $$

Hemingway’s

1045 Beach Drive, in the Grand Hotel

609-884-5611

Great food, and a terrific atmosphere. Standard. $$

Iccara Italian Bistro

311 Mansion St.

609-{a class=”fl r-i6DCvumyUw2k” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16098840200” data-rtid=”i6DCvumyUw2k” data-ved=”0ahUKEwj_9cuEi8jWAhXHhFQKHWGoBNcQkAgImgEoADAR”}884-0200{/a}

Italian BYO in charming location. Pricey. $$$

Iron Pier Craft House

429 Beach Ave.

609-884-1925

Unique sushi specialties made by a master chef and other seafood and American standards. Pricey. $$$

Lobster House

Fisherman’s Wharf

609-884-8296

Still “the” place for seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Louisa’s Cafe

104 Jackson St.

609-884-5882

A tiny BYOB with a whimsical menu. Yummy homemade desserts. Standard. $$

Lucky Bones

1200 Route 109

609-884-1919

Good Cuban pork sandwiches and soups. Standard. $$

Mad Batter

19 Jackson St.

609-884-5970

The mother of all Cape May gourmet restaurants. Standard. $$

Magnolia Room

301 Howard St.

The Chalfonte Hotel

609-884-8409

Homemade food with a Southern flair. Pricey. $$$. Seasonal.

Marq’s Pub

501 Beach Ave.

609-884-3500

Family friendly with a warm and cozy charm. Large portions and reasonable prices. Standard. $$

Merion Inn

106 Decatur St.

609-884-8363

Have a drink at the piano bar. Standard. $$

Mythos

414 Bank St.

609-884-0366

Rustic Mediterranean food in Victorian setting. Pricey. $$$

Oyster Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant

615 Lafayette St.

609-884-2111

Surf and turf with a twist. Standard. $$

Peter Shields Inn

1301 Beach Drive

609-884-9090

Elegant food and surroundings, BYOB. Pricey. $$$

Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls

709 Beach Ave.

609-600-3571

Fresh, delicious lobster rolls that make you feel like you’re in Maine. No fuss atmosphere. Stop by straight from — or heading to — the beach. Affordable. $

Sapore Italiano

416 W. Broadway, West Cape May

609-600-1422

Authentic and flavorful Italian-American standards. Standard. $$

Saltwater Cafe, South Jersey Marina

1231 Route 109

609-884-2403

Nautically themed breakfast and lunch spot. Affordable. $

SeaSalt

1035 Beach Ave.

609-884-7000

A truly unique seafood experience with hints of Asian and Mediterranean influences. Pricey. $$$

Tisha’s

322 Washington St.

609-884-9119

New American cuisine on the mall. Pricey. $$$

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

216 Beach Ave.

609-884-7199

Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $

Union Park Dining Room

727 Beach Ave.

609-884-8811

Contemporary cuisine and it’s BYOB. Try executive chef John Schatz’s South African lobster. Pricey. $$$

Washington Inn

801 Washington Ave.

609-884-5697

The Cape May standard-bearer of luxury cuisine. Pricey. $$$

Zoe’s Beachfront Eatery

Beach and Stockton Place

609-884-1233

Simply great food, generous portions and a fun environment for all. Featuring dog-friendly patio seating! Affordable. $$

Corbin City

Corbin Cafe

405 Route 50

609-628-2100

A great local watering hole with some of the best Buffalo wings around. Affordable. $

L’s Restaurant and J Bones Tavern

119 Route 50

609-628-3024

Menu includes a wide selection of seafood, pasta, chicken, steaks and appetizers. Standard. $$

Dennis Township

Fai’s Chinese Restaurant

2518 Shore Road (Route 9)

609-624-8000

This Ocean View restaurant offers catering, private parties, take out and delivery. Affordable. $

Southville Corner Diner and Pizzeria

780 Route 47 North

609-861-5500

The combo appetizer is a good selection. Affordable. $

Egg Harbor City

BH Kitchen for Belhaven Campgrounds

1213 Route 542

609-965-2827

Great pizza and fare within Belhaven Campgrounds. Affordable. $

Bulldog’s Bar and Grill

743 W. White Horse Pike

609-965-4433

Popular sports bar with great wings. Affordable. $

Hammerbacher

40 Boston Ave.

Incredibly popular bakery with new items offered every day it’s open. Limited hours. Affordable. $

Nancy’s Country Kitchen

910 W. White Horse Pike

609-804-8333

Laid-back atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch. Standard. $$

Joseph’s Restaurant at Renault

72 North Bremen Ave.

609-965-2111

Featuring steaks, seafood and Italian dishes. Live entertainment on Friday and Saturday Nights. Standard. $#

Harbor Diner

613 White Horse Pike

609-965-0797

Classic diner fare. Affordable. $

Eastern Phoenix Restaurant

103 Washington Ave.

609-965-8789

Offering Japanese and Chinese food. Great sushi. Standard. $$

Leatherhead Pub

105 Philadelphia Ave.

609-965-2337

An iconic firehouse from the 1918 converted into a pub with a focus on great food and spirits. Standard. $$

Mario’s Uptown Grill and Pizza

126 Philadelphia Ave.

609-965-4476

Old-style Italian food and lots of it. Standard. $$

Mickey and Minnie’s Inn

733 West White Horse Pike

609-965-1877

Classic comfort food as well as German dishes served in an inviting country setting. Standard. $$

Pepe’s

201 Cincinnati Ave.

609-965-2087

Authentic Latin dishes served in a simple, no frills setting. Affordable. $$

Piasano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant

530 S. Philadelphia Ave.

609-965-5611

Burgers and quesadillas alongside traditional pizzeria offerings. Affordable. $

The Renault Winery

72 N. Bremen Ave.

609-965-2111

Prix-fixe menu in romantic setting. Pricey. $$$

Egg Harbor Township

A Touch of Italy

6629 Black Horse Pike, Cardiff

609-646-1855

Ask for the eggplant rollatini as an entree. Standard. $$

Flat Stone Tavern & Grill

Black Horse Pike and English Creek Road

609-272-8808

Steak, ribs, chicken, seafood, burgers and much more. Standard. $$

Bombay Indian Restaurant

Route 40

English Creek Shopping Center

609-646-4445

Excellent lunch buffet matched with tremendous service. Standard. $$

Bonefish Grill

3121 Fire Road

609-646-2828

Pick and choose your fish, cooking method and favorite sauce. Standard. $$

El Coyote Southwest Grill

Ocean Heights and Zion Road

609-927-0004

Superb Tex-Mex joint serving up everything from crab quesadillas to beef burritos. BYOB. Standard. $$

English Creek Sub and Restaurant

3003 English Creek Ave. No. D-8

609-677-0016

Good food, reasonable prices, family-style restaurant.

Frankie’s Famous Pizzeria

3001 Ocean Heights Ave.

609-926-5566

Huge slices and great service, plus they make a killer cannoli. Affordable. $

Gaspare’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant and Bar

Harbor Village Square

Ocean Heights Avenue and Zion Road

609-653-2112

Nearly 30 years in the biz leaves Gaspare’s one of the best Italian and seafood joints in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Ginza I

6708 Black Horse Pike

609-383-2588

Lots of sushi choices. Watch out for flying food! Affordable. $

Ginza II

English Creek Shopping Center

609-383-3999

Bigger and newer than Ginza I. Affordable. $

Great Wall

6814 Tilton Road

609-383-8848

Inexpensive Chinese place. Features a diet menu and vegetarian options. Additional location on Black Horse Pike. Affordable. $

Juliano’s

2264 Ocean Heights Ave.

609-927-6363

Perfect setting to hang out and watch a game. A typical neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $

Ky Lin

6106 Black Horse Pike

609-383-0668

Cute little Chinese place offers eat in, take out or delivery. Affordable. $

LB One

6605 Black Horse Pike

609-813-2092

Great prime rib and seafood with a cocktail lounge. LIve music Wednesday through Saturday. Standard. $$

McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant

3016 Ocean Heights Ave.

609-926-1863

An incredible waterfront view compliments top notch burgers and other pub standards. Standard. $$

The Nizam’s

6666 Black Horse Pike

609-677-8829

Authentic Indian dishes such as Lamb Pasanda and a variety of kebabs make this a worthwhile stop. Standard. $$

Outback Steakhouse

6733 Black Horse Pike

609-484-8778

Casual chain known as much for its Bloomin’ Onion as its juicy steaks. Standard. $$

Pete’s Sub Shop

501 Zion Road

609-788-0403

Standard subs and sandwiches with an A.C. flair. Affordable. $

Primo Hoagies

3143 Fire Rd.

609-407-6063

Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $

Rama Thai

3003 English Creek Ave. No. A-5

609-677-1004

Authentic Thai cuisine in beautiful-yet-casual setting. Standard. $$

Shore Diner

6710 Tilton Road

609-641-3669

Great omeletes, sandwiches and salads. Affordable. $

Special Pizza City

In the English Creek Shopping Center

Route 40 and English Creek Road

609-641-5500

Extensive menu focuses on Italian classics such as veal, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes in addition to its pizzas. Standard. $$

T Wake’s

6701 Black Horse Pike

Cardiff Circle Plaza

609-377-8542

Locally owned smoked BBQ spot. Homemade rubs and sauces. Affordable. $

Tilton Inn

6823 Tilton Road

609-641-0943

Local pub with great food, great value and awesome wings. Affordable. $

Wings To Go

6690 Black Horse Pike

609-272-7557

Plenty of Buffalo (wings, shrimp, meatballs) and chicken (tenders, nuggets) with family meals. Buffalo sauces range from “mild” to “homicide.” Affordable. $

Forked River

Caffrey’s Tavern

440 Route 9 South

609-693-6613

Home of the popular 25-cent wings, this tavern knows how to keep its crowd entertained, with events like trivia night. Affordable. $

Galloway Township

Athenian Garden

619 S. New York Road

Route 9

609-748-1818

Large portions of delicious Greek specialties. Affordable. $

Bellino’s Market

45 S. New York Road

609-568-6992

Excellent deli counter, a la carte salads, desserts and Italian dishes. Affordable. $

Bulldog’s Bar & Grill

743 W. White Horse Pike

609-965-4433

Achieves the improbable — great bar scene meets family-friendly restaurant. Affordable. $

Celina’s Cafe

68 W. Jimmie Leeds Road

Sunrise Plaza

609-404-1700

Breakfast lunch and dinner with a creative twist. Plus an array of vegetarian options, coffee bar and pastries. Affordable. $

Costello’s

615 Moss Mill Road

609-652-0378

Legendary wings, specialty pizzas and their signature sandwich “The Stockton Bomb” keeps folks coming back again and again. Standard. $$

Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern

Route 9

Shoppes at Smithville

609-652-0544

Friendly atmosphere and staff. Great, homemade foods. Affordable. $

Gourmet Italian Cuisine

Pitney and Jimmie Leeds roads

609-652-1398

Mid-priced Italian fare. Standard. $$

Greens and Grains

80 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, in The Exchange

609-277-7060

Plant-based foods and juices, with locations in Northfield and Margate (seasonal). Affordable. $

Hangtime Bar & Grille

343 E. White Horse Pike

609-573-5817

Versatile bar that puts a twist on ordinary bar bites. Standard. $$

J.D.’s Pub & Grille

Route 9

Shoppes at Smithville

609-404-9000

Your friendly neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $

McGettigan’s 19th Hole

500 S. Route 9

609-652-6476

Try the cup of soup and sandwich of the day for $5.95. Chef Carrie Smith presides. Affordable. $

Napoli Pizza Grill, in Risley Square

319 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

609-910-0085

Traditional pizza place featuring vegetarian “Napoli Specials.” Affordable. $

Oyster Creek Inn

Oyster Creek Dock

Leeds Point

609-652-8565

A little hard to find, but fresh seafood worth the trek. Affordable. $

Pitney Pub

200 S. Pitney Road

609-241-8906

Enjoy a menu with everything from breakfast options to a raw bar, steak and martinis. Affordable. $

Primo Hoagies

313 E. Jimmie Leeds Road

609-380-7814

Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $.

Ram’s Head Inn

9 W. White Horse Pike

609-652-1700

Classic continental cuisine that never goes out of style. Pricey. $$$

Romanelli’s Garden Cafe

279 S. New York Road

609-652-0179

Now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering available. Liquor license. Affordable. $

Seafood Buffet at Stockton Seaview Hotel

401 S. New York Rd.

609-652-1800

Quality is not sacrificed at this top notch buffet. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

Seaview — A Dolce Resort

401 S. New York Rd.

609-652-1800

An outstanding reputation for several years. Beautiful setting with lush flowers and landscaping. Pricey. $$$

7 Tap & Tavern

Blue Heron Pines Gold Club

550 Country Club Drive

609-965-1800

Delicious food, featuring something for any appetite. Standard. $$

Shea’s Cafe

626 S. New York Road

609-748-7000

An extremely popular breakfast place. Go for the food, stay for the friendly service and made-from-scratch dishes. Affordable. $

Smithville Inn

Route 9

Shoppes at Smithville

609-652-7777

Standard American fare such as chicken pot pie and double-cut pork chops. Standard. $$

Vincenzo’s Pizza

28 S. New York Road

609-652-2299

Italian by Italians. Standard. $$ Seasonal.

W.L. Goodfellow’s Restaurant and Pub

310 E. White Horse Pike

609-652-1942

A made-from-scratch lobster mac and cheese and extensive martini list all in one place. Affordable. $

Hammonton Area

Annata Wine Bar

216 Bellevue Ave.

1-877-7ANNATA

Check out the tapas with tiered pricing. Affordable. $

Bagliani’s Market

417 12th St.

609-561-0693

Family-owned and operated, this market is a full service, cut-to-order butcher shop with prime meats and deli. The market also carries New Jersey eggs, fruits and vegetables, homemade salads, sauces and gravies, plus daily specials. Affordable. $

Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery

212 Bellevue Ave.

609-561-2600

Enjoy homemade sweets and sandwiches to go, artisan coffee by the cup or pound, lattes, frappes, smoothies and gluten-free baked goods. Affordable. $

Columbia II Restaurant

3238 S. White Horse Pike

609-561-0907

Great homestyle food with more than reasonable prices. Affordable. $

El Mariachi Loco

101 Bellevue Ave.

609-270-7224

Awesome and authentic Mexican fare with a flair. Located within the most photographed building in town. BYOT (Bring your own tequila.) Standard. $$

Fiesta Mexicana

327 12th St.

609-704-1611

Authentic Mexican specialties and cocktails. Standard. $$

Frog Rock Golf & Country Club

755 South White Horse Pike

609-561-5504

A new patio bar lets patrons look out over the golf course for seasonal outdoor dining. Enjoy everything from stuffed filet mignon to lobster tails and crab cakes. Standard. $$

Funky Cow Cafe

224 Bellevue Ave.

609-704-5572

Modern and quirky, the Funky Cow Cafe offers unique waffle-based sandwiches and desserts, among other fare. Affordable. $

Hoy Yeung Restaurant

240 S.White Horse Pike

609-561-5310

Serving up both Chinese and Japanese dishes, this popular spot also features a sushi bar. Standard. $$

Illiano’s Ristorante

705 12th St.

609-561-3444

Large portions of homestyle Italian cuisine. Standard. $$

Joe Italiano’s Maplewood Inn

470 White Horse Pike

609-561-9621

Legendary Italian fare. Standard. $$

Marcello’s Restaurant

225 Bellevue Ave.

609-704-1901

Traditional Italian dishes done right. Standard. $$

Mr. Bill’s Restaurant

453 Route 73

609-561-5400

All your favorite Boardwalk-style foods under one roof. Affordable. $

Rocco’s Town House

21 N. Third St.

609-561-9384

Lively crowd and homemade desserts. Standard. $$

Ohana Juice Bar

10 E. Central Ave.

609-{a class=”fl r-iYB4c26rhdAo” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16094812353” data-rtid=”iYB4c26rhdAo” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiI_7nTisjWAhXjsFQKHX4tC-oQkAgInwEoADAS”}481-2353{/a}

Fresh juices, smoothies, acai bowls, salads and more. Standard. $$

Silver Coin Diner

20 White Horse Pike

609-561-6974

Diner favorites such as grilled cheese and an assortment of scrumptious desserts are what keep folks coming back here. Affordable. $

Linwood

Banzo

2110 New Road in the Exchange

609-904-5775

Plant-based Mediterranean cuisine. Affordable. $

Casaldi Cucina

199 New Road

609-{a class=”fl r-idHJWV4Uiyi4” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093658260” data-rtid=”idHJWV4Uiyi4” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjrpbSAisjWAhXkz1QKHTJwC-0QkAgIjwEoADAP”}365-8260{/a}

Old World cuisine in South Jersey. Standard. $$

Chaba Thai & Sushi Restaurant

199 New Road

Central Square

609-927-0025

East Asian fusion food in a quiet, suburban atmosphere. Simple meals with fresh and spicy ingredients. Affordable. $

The District Bar

2110 New Road in The Exchange

609-904-2329

Plant-based and filling pub food. Affordable. $

Fuji Sushi and Steakhouse

210 New Road

609-926-8861

Small in size but big in taste. Standard. $$

La Pizzatega

Linwood Greene Shopping Plaza

210 New Road

609-653-8442

This pizzeria is a community institution. Standard. $$

Little Egg Harbor

JT’s Restaurant

635 Route 9 N.

609-296-0707

Great BYOB where kids are welcome. Affordable. $

Long Beach Island

The Arlington

130 Long Beach Blvd.

Ship Bottom

609-494-8848

Great restaurant offers something for everyone. Standard. $$

Bagel Shack

306 N. Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-5552

A breakfast and lunch joint serious about its name. Affordable. $

Bay Village Pizza

830 N. Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-4484

Enormous slices. Affordable. $

Bistro 14

Ninth Street and Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-6100

Surf and turf with a view. Pricey. $$$

The Chicken or the Egg

207 N. Bay Ave.

Beach Haven

609-492-3695

Quirky late-night wing stop offers plenty of reasons to go all day. Featured on the Food Network. Open every day but Tuesday through Oct. 30. Affordable. $

Francis’ Restaurant

1419 Long Beach Blvd.

Surf City

609-361-0506

Fine and inventive French food. Pricey. $$$

The Gables Inn and Restaurant

212 Centre St.

Beach Haven

609-492-3553

Gorgeous antique B&B with tea time and brunch served daily. Open weekends through New Year’s. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.

The Gazebo

325 Ninth St. on Schooner’s Wharf

Beach Haven

609-492-5811

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Fresh, locally caught seafood and sushi as well as Italian/American favorites. Something for the whole family at this casual dining restaurant with a mesmerizing view of the bay. Standard. $$ Seasonal.