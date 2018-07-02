Absecon
Black Cat Bar & Grill
Road and Route 30
609-641-2323
Plenty of food, locals and entertainment under signature green-eyed black cat. Absecon mainstay since 1930s. Affordable. $
Bob’s Seafood Market
Mill Road and Route 30
609-641-2224
An Absecon tradition since 1974. Additional location in Northfield. Affordable. $
Bulldogs Bar and Grill
743 White Horse Pike
609-965-4433
Nice selection of beers and bar food to please the crowd. Standard. $$
Calabria
615 New Jersey Ave.
609-641-0080
Pizza and Italian grill offers delicious gluten-free items. Get delivery or dine in with BYOB. Affordable. $
Joe & John’s Pizzeria Ristorante
136 New Jersey Ave.
609-641-6612
Pizza place’s familiar menu offers plenty of variety. Affordable. $
Mt. Fuji Hibachi Steakhouse and Sushi Bar
136 White Horse Pike
609-383-8881
Typical hibachi shenanigans. Affordable. $
Phoenix Diner
200 W. Absecon Blvd.
609-646-1958
Your friendly Southern New Jersey diner. Affordable. $
Skelly’s Hi Point Pub
5 N. Shore Road
609-641-3172
Casual, local-friendly place to chow down on a burger or seafood entree. Standard. $$
Sunryser
632 N. Shore Road
609-641-2919
A local favorite for breakfast in a downhome general store-type environment complete with knick knacks and mismatched furniture. Affordable. $
Vic’s Subs
742 Ohio Ave.
609-645-0500
Small, deli-style setting with a homey feel. Affordable. $
Atlantic City
Cafe 2825 Restaurant
2825 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-6913
Unusual Italian specialties. Standard. $$
AC Sweets N’ Treats
800 N. New Hampshire
609-335-8853
Ice cream & dessert cafe serving crepes and fresh hot waffles, with private rooms available for parties. Seasonal. Affordable. $
Angeline
1 Borgata Way
609-317-1000
Iron Chef Michael Symon’s ode to classic Italian food — simple, bold, fresh and served with prideful attention to detail. Pricey. $$$
Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern
2300 Fairmount Ave.
609-344-2439
Family fare, family friendly. Standard. $$
Angeloni’s II
2400 Arctic Ave.
609-344-7875
Mid-priced Italian fare and extensive wine list. Standard. $$
Atlantic City Bar & Grill
Pacific and S. Carolina avenues
609-348-8080
Tourists and celebrities alike have indulged at the AC Bar & Grill for more than 25 years. Affordable. $
Back Bay Ale House
800 N. New Hampshire Ave.
609-449-0006
A cozy eating nook with the luxury of a sunset toast on the back deck. Affordable. $
Bally’s Bikini Beach Bar
Bally’s Atlantic City
609-340-2000
Munch on snacks such as wings, fries and tacos. The beach bar offers live entertainment each night, hosting live music Thursdays to Saturdays and DJs throughout the week during the summer. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Betty’s Back Room
Seafood, steaks and pastas by the same chef at Nero’s Italian Steakhouse, located in the “back room” of Nero’s. Fab cocktails and live music, too. It just may be the best kept secret in town. Contact mchughb@caesars.com.
Caesars Atlantic City
$$$ Pricy
Tony’s Baltimore Grill
2800 Atlantic Ave.
609-345-5766
One of the best pizzas you’ll have. The place and the ingredients haven’t changed in 30 years, and now they deliver! Affordable. $
Bill’s Bar & Burger
600 Huron Ave.
Golden Nugget
609-340-5191
Nationally-loved burger and shake joint location in Golden Nugget. Standard. $$
Bill’s Gyro Souvlaki
1607 Boardwalk
609-347-2466
Year-round Boardwalk establishment a fine place to go Greek. Affordable. $
Broadway Burger Bar
In The Quarter at the Tropicana
609-317-4660
Offering amazing comfort foods and fantastic burgers. Standard. $$
Buddakan
The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean
609-674-0115
Asian fare and an opulent setting with a community dining concept. Standard. $$
Capriccio
Resorts Casino Hotel
800-932-0734
A.C.’s longest-running casino restaurant is a classic in every way. Stunning views, impeccable service and food that is out of this world. Pricey. $$$
Carmine’s
In The Quarter at the Tropicana
609-572-9300
Traditional, Italian fare. Standard. $$
Casa Taco & Tequila
In The Marketplace at the Tropicana
609-343-9988
Serving a variety of delicious Mexican dishes. Standard. $$
Cavo Cafe
122 N. Michigan Ave.
609-340-1300
Counter-serve locale with outdoor seating offering crêpes, paninis and salads, plus smoothies and coffee. Standard. $$
Com Ga Ninh Kieu
1124 Atlantic Ave.
609-572-9211
Fantastic, authentic Vietnamese food. Affordable. $
The Continental
The Playground, 1 Atlantic Ocean
{a class=”fl r-i0xSFwz5K8qU” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16096748300” data-rtid=”i0xSFwz5K8qU” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjX4teGxM7RAhVCQyYKHRDuBbQQkAgIGygAMAU”}609-674-8300{/a}
A ‘60s vibe sets the stage for American cuisine. Standard. $$
Country Kitchen
3000 Boardwalk
609-344-6101
National franchise brings its breakfast, lunch and dinner options to the Boardwalk. Standard. $$
Dock’s Oyster House
2405 Atlantic Ave.
609-345-0092
A longtime A.C. favorite. Check out the oyster bar. Pricey. $$$
Ducktown Tavern
2400 Atlantic Ave.
609-449-1212
Shore town and American bar staples — crab cakes and wings. Affordable. $
Formica Brothers Bakery
2310 Arctic Ave.
609-344-2732
Delicious breads and a tasty cafe sandwich menu. Affordable. $
Girasole Ristorante and Bar
3108 Pacific Ave.
Between the Atlantic City Hilton and the Tropicana
609-345-5554
Where the casinos send their high-rollers. Standard. $$
Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint
Bally’s Atlantic City
60-340-2000
Down to earth comfort food. Standard. $$
Guy Fieri’s Chophouse
Bally’s Atlantic City
609-340-2350
Lots of Buffalo-flavored meats and potatoes, plus sushi and a nice bar scene. Pricey. $$$
Hooters
In the Tropicana
Brighton Avenue and the Boardwalk
609-449-1500
Great sports bar with world-famous wings. Affordable. $
Irish Pub and Inn
St. James Place and the Boardwalk
609-345-9613
Old-fashioned setting with a true antique flair. Affordable. $
The Iron Room at A.C. Bottle Company
648 N. Albany Ave.
609-348-6400
One of Atlantic City’s best-kept secrets. New American cuisine, great craft beverages from beer to wine to whiskey. Standard. $$
Jeni’s
3206 Arctic Ave.
{a class=”fl r-ikL4UYvBJ3J8” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16092467379” data-rtid=”ikL4UYvBJ3J8” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjA3ZiJhf_SAhVD5CYKHTLzB-IQkAgIcigAMBA”}609-246-7379{/a}
Pizza, salad and bit of Mexican thrown in for good measure. Affordable. $
Knife and Fork Inn
Atlantic and Pacific avenues
609-344-1133
Fabulous steaks, seafood, wine list. Better than ever. Pricey. $$$
La Petite Creperie
2831 Boardwalk
609-345-0158
French Creperie located in the quarter at Tropicana offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes, Belgian waffles, and luxury ice cream. Standard. $$
Los Amigos
1926 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-2293.
Authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $
The Marketplace Eatery
Borgata
1 Borgata Way
{a class=”fl r-iEVx_2SFDlQw” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093178084” data-rtid=”iEVx_2SFDlQw” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjI0vqi6pfUAhWCQSYKHWMMCPkQkAgIlQEoADAQ”}609-317-8084{/a}
Inviting atmosphere where you are encouraged to taste and experience an abundance of Italian favorites. Standard. $$
Martorano’s
Harrah’s Resort
609-441-5000
Best meatballs this side of South Philly. Watch movies such as “The Godfather” or “Goodfellas” as you dine. DJ comes on after dinner. Pricey. $$$
Mexico Restaurant
3810 Ventnor Ave.
609-344-0366
Mexican comfort food such as barbecue goat. Affordable. $
Morton’s, The Steakhouse
2100 Pacific Ave
609-449-1044
Think big! Beef is the focus. Pricey. $$$
Nero’s Chophouse + Sushi Bar
Caesars Atlantic City
609-348-4411
Great raw bar, sushi and amazing steaks. Pricey. $$$
Okatshe
2831 Boardwalk
{a class=”fl r-ifcp8lJjNO3s” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093404053” data-rtid=”ifcp8lJjNO3s” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjag7COh_rVAhWjz4MKHSYtDqgQkAgInQEoADAV”}609-340-4053{/a}
Japanese small plates, ramen, sushi and sake in a speakeasy setting. Pricey. $$$
Olon
2831 Boardwalk
{a class=”fl r-ikge0H9eDdP0” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093404050” data-rtid=”ikge0H9eDdP0” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiQoYLJhvrVAhVq04MKHYZFB9EQkAgIrgEoADAW”}609-340-4050{/a}
Jose Garces’ Tropicana restaurant featuring South American seafood dishes and more. Pricey. $$$
Original Soup Man
Resorts Casino Hotel
Quick Bites food court
Serving up some of the best soup around. Affordable. $
Perry’s Cafe
1339 Pacific Ave.
609-340-8882
Reliable breakfast and lunch stop. Affordable. $
Punjab Palace
1001 Pacific Ave.
609-344-3003
Excellent Pakistani cuisine. Adventurous diners must come in! Affordable. $
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
2020 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-5833
Red meat rules! Pricey. $$$
Scannicchio’s Restaurant at Lefty’s
2647 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City
609-348-6378
In business for over 35 years. Italian specialties; known particularly for their amazing veal dishes. Standard. $$
Tun Tavern
2 Convention Blvd.
609-347-7800
Brew pub offers several beers made on premises. Affordable. $
Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House
672 N. Trenton Ave.
609-350-6721
Craft beer bar and kitchen with unique menu featuring Belgian-style hand-cut fries with dipping sauces. Affordable. $
Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar
At Tanger Outlets
2010 Baltic Ave.
609-541-2799
Known for wings and craft beers, but so much more. Standard. $$
White House Sub Shop
2301 Arctic Ave.
609-345-1564
This renowned sub shop has stuffed its sandwiches with meat for hungry crowds since 1946. Affordable. $
Wonder Bar
3701 Sunset Ave.
609-344-8888
Menu choices are way above average for a local bar — best sunset views around. Standard. $$
Yardy Real Jamaican Restaurant
1332 Atlantic Ave.
609-344-2573
Atlantic City’s only Jamaican restaurant. Standard $$
AVALON
29th Street Deli & Grill
2878 Dune Drive
609-967-3354
Shake the salt from your hair and order a sandwich. Affordable. $
Avalon Seafood & Produce Market
2909 Ocean Drive
609-967-7555
Seasonal seafood stop. Grab platters of seafood or pasta for a hearty meal at home. Standard. $$
Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant
2409 Dune Drive
609-967-3300
Family restaurant with fresh seafood and great martini. Dine in or out. Affordable. $
Cafe Loren
23rd Street and Dune Drive
609-967-8228
Upscale, expertly prepared foods. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Circle Pizza
21st Street and Dune Drive
609-967-7566
The Buchanan family has been serving up specialty pizzas, sandwiches and strombolis in Avalon since 1968. Affordable. $
Concord Cafe
7800 Dune Drive
609-368-5505
Menu runs the gamut of American specialties. Affordable. $
The Diving Horse
2109 Dune Drive
609-368-5000
A charming upscale restaurant serving elegant dishes such as short ribs and Rhode Island Fluke. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Grand Moon Chinese Food & Take Out
3250 Dune Drive
609-368-8869
Cash-only Chinese place. Affordable. $
Kudos American Grille
2619 Dune Drive
609-368-7422
Outdoor seating and delicious American standards at very affordable prices. Affordable. $
Marie Nicole’s
79th{sup} {/sup}and Ocean Drive
609-368-1919
One of the first “gourmet” restaurants to succeed in Wildwood area moved to Avalon in summer 2017. Standard. $$
Moran’s Dockside Deli
In the Avalon Sportfishing Center
14th Street and Ocean Drive
609-368-1321
Simple sandwiches, salads and breakfasts for the seafarer. Affordable. $
Oceanside Seafood
25th Street and Dune Drive
609-368-2114
Seafood for the whole family. Kids eat dinner for free on Tuesdays. Standard. $$
Princeton Bar and Grill
2008 Dune Drive
609-967-3456
Great live music with fine American cuisine. Affordable. $
The Sea Grill
225 21st St.
609-967-5511
Darling location with inventive and unique meals. Standard. $$
Shorebreak Pizza Grille
2259 Dune Drive
609-967-3020
Pizza, subs and salads at this beachy locale. Standard. $$
Sylvester’s Fish Market
503 21st Ave.
609-967-7553
A reputation for out-of-this-world crabcakes. Affordable. $
Tortilla Flats
2540 Dune Drive
609-967-5658
Fantastic, authentic Mexican cuisine. Affordable. $. Seasonal.
Uncle Bill’s Pancake House
3189 Dune Drive
609-967-8448
Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $
Via Mare Ristorante
2319 Ocean Drive
609-368-4494
An extensive menu featuring authentic Italian-inspired veal, pasta and fresh seafood dishes. Pricey. $$$
Windrift Restaurant
79th Street and the Beach
609-368-5761
Great place to see live music and dance. Standard. $$
Whitebrier
260 20th St.
609-967-5225
Traditional Italian and American dishes. Affordable. $
Beach Haven
Buckalew’s Restaurant & Tavern
101 N. Bay Ave. at Centre Street
609-492-1065
Located in a building more than 100 years old, Buckalew’s keeps up a tradition of having popular tomato pies mixed with vegetarian and vegan menus. Affordable. $
Brigantine
Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill
1312 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-1124
Authentic Italian cuisine. Affordable. $
Bella Luna
900 W Brigantine Ave.
{a class=”fl r-iPReffbrqrbI” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16092664400” data-rtid=”iPReffbrqrbI” data-ved=”0ahUKEwirt4yup6_WAhWHslQKHZFGDowQkAgIICgAMAU”}609-266-4400{/a}
Mexican food, BYO. Affordable. $
Cellar 32
3119 Revere Blvd.
609-264-9463
Cellar 32 has an incredible wine selection along with an extensive menu featuring both Italian favorites and fresh seafood. Pricey. $$$
The Cove
3700 Brigantine Blvd.
609-264-5740
Indoor and outdoor dining available in season. Great lunch and dinner menus with terrific entrees and sandwiches. Inventifve cocktail list. Pricey. $$$
Crab Shack
1112 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-3009
Known for serving up some of the most delicious seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Hot Bagel Factory
1213 W. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-4600
Breakfast, lunch, bagels aplenty. Affordable. $
Laguna Grill and Rum Bar
1400 Ocean Ave. 266-7731
Beachfront dining, live music, Jersey fresh seafood and an outstanding beach bar. Standard. $$
Pirate’s Den
1219 E. Brigantine Ave.
609-266-1927
Exceptional lunch in a unique dining environment. Standard. $$
Yuki Hana Restaurant
3628 Brigantine Blvd.
609-266-7608
Serving the best of both Japanese and Chinese cuisine, Yuki Hana provides the best of both worlds under one roof. Affordable. $
Buena
Merighi’s Savoy Inn
E. Landis Ave. and Union Road
East Vineland
856-691-8051
Well-known and respected Italian bistro. Standard. $$
Buena Vista
Villa Fazzolari Restaurant
821 Harding Highway
856-697-7107
Featuring many dishes and culinary specialties from Calabria, Italy. Standard. $$
Cape May
410 Bank Street
410 Bank St.
609-884-2127
Cajun, Creole and French fusion. Standard. $$
5 West Pub
3729 Bayshore Rd.
North Cape May
609-889-7700
A casual gastropub with great food and drinks. Standard. $$
A Ca Mia
524 Washington Mall
609-884-6661
Perfect for dining and people-watching along the mall. Trattoria-style menu. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
Aleathea’s
7 Ocean St.
The Inn of Cape May
609-884-5555
Ocean views from the porch seating area. Full bar with American style food. Standard. $$
Bare Foot Bar & Restaurant
11 Decatur St.
609-{a class=”fl r-ieiFxBXz1k7c” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16098843500” data-rtid=”ieiFxBXz1k7c” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiv04-VlNLWAhWBZiYKHRHlA3IQkAgIlgEoADAQ”}884-3500{/a}
Casual, deck bar with coastal fare. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
The Blue Rose Inn & Restaurant
653 Washington St.
609-435-5458
Quaint setting offering seasonal, new American cuisine in a newly-restored dining room. Pricey. $$$
Black Duck on Sunset
1 Sunset Blvd.
609-898-0100
Seafood from local waters and entrees such as slow-roasted, honey-glazed duck will satisfy any palate. Pricey. $$$
Blue Pig Tavern
200 Congress Place
609-884-8422
American fare with a classic and fresh ambience. Standard. $$
Cabana’s Beach Bar and Grill
429 Beach Ave.
609-884-4800
Family friendly with open air, beachfront dining. Standard. $$
Cape May Roasters
404 Washington St.
609-884-9292
House-roasted coffee blends, teas and gourmet foods. Coffee is bagged by hand. Affordable. $
Delaney’s Irish Pub & Grill
400 Washington St. Mall
609-770-8559
Good pub-style food and traditional Irish dishes too. Large beer and whiskey selection. Standard. $$
The Eat Well
508 Town Bank Road
609-600-7077
Fresh bread, delicious soups and comfort food. Affordable. $
Ebbitt Room at The Virginia Hotel
25 Jackson St.
609-884-5700
Definitely one of Cape May’s best. Pricey. $$$
Elaine’s Restaurant
513 Lafayette St.
609-884-4358
Menu changes daily, but always something for everyone. Standard. $$
Fins Bar & Grille
142 Decatur St., Washington Street Mall
609-884-3449
Swanky seafood restaurant with a dramatic flair in both design and menu items. $$
Freda’s Cafe
210 Ocean St.
609-884-7887
European-bistro feel with interesting menu. Standard. $$
Godmother’s Restaurant
Broadway and W. Perry St.
609-884-4543
Godmothers offers a wide selection of Italian fare, home-baked desserts and much more. Standard. $$
Harbor View
954 Ocean Drive
609-884-5444
Harbor view is the place to be for beautiful sunsets, great food and fun times. Pricey. $$
Harry’s Ocean Bar and Grille
Beach and Madison Ave.
609-88-HARRY
Homestyle recipes served on a sun-drenched oceanfront patio. Standard. $$
Hemingway’s
1045 Beach Drive, in the Grand Hotel
609-884-5611
Great food, and a terrific atmosphere. Standard. $$
Iccara Italian Bistro
311 Mansion St.
609-{a class=”fl r-i6DCvumyUw2k” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16098840200” data-rtid=”i6DCvumyUw2k” data-ved=”0ahUKEwj_9cuEi8jWAhXHhFQKHWGoBNcQkAgImgEoADAR”}884-0200{/a}
Italian BYO in charming location. Pricey. $$$
Iron Pier Craft House
429 Beach Ave.
609-884-1925
Unique sushi specialties made by a master chef and other seafood and American standards. Pricey. $$$
Lobster House
Fisherman’s Wharf
609-884-8296
Still “the” place for seafood in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Louisa’s Cafe
104 Jackson St.
609-884-5882
A tiny BYOB with a whimsical menu. Yummy homemade desserts. Standard. $$
Lucky Bones
1200 Route 109
609-884-1919
Good Cuban pork sandwiches and soups. Standard. $$
Mad Batter
19 Jackson St.
609-884-5970
The mother of all Cape May gourmet restaurants. Standard. $$
Magnolia Room
301 Howard St.
The Chalfonte Hotel
609-884-8409
Homemade food with a Southern flair. Pricey. $$$. Seasonal.
Marq’s Pub
501 Beach Ave.
609-884-3500
Family friendly with a warm and cozy charm. Large portions and reasonable prices. Standard. $$
Merion Inn
106 Decatur St.
609-884-8363
Have a drink at the piano bar. Standard. $$
Mythos
414 Bank St.
609-884-0366
Rustic Mediterranean food in Victorian setting. Pricey. $$$
Oyster Bay Steak and Seafood Restaurant
615 Lafayette St.
609-884-2111
Surf and turf with a twist. Standard. $$
Peter Shields Inn
1301 Beach Drive
609-884-9090
Elegant food and surroundings, BYOB. Pricey. $$$
Quincy’s Original Lobster Rolls
709 Beach Ave.
609-600-3571
Fresh, delicious lobster rolls that make you feel like you’re in Maine. No fuss atmosphere. Stop by straight from — or heading to — the beach. Affordable. $
Sapore Italiano
416 W. Broadway, West Cape May
609-600-1422
Authentic and flavorful Italian-American standards. Standard. $$
Saltwater Cafe, South Jersey Marina
1231 Route 109
609-884-2403
Nautically themed breakfast and lunch spot. Affordable. $
SeaSalt
1035 Beach Ave.
609-884-7000
A truly unique seafood experience with hints of Asian and Mediterranean influences. Pricey. $$$
Tisha’s
322 Washington St.
609-884-9119
New American cuisine on the mall. Pricey. $$$
Uncle Bill’s Pancake House
216 Beach Ave.
609-884-7199
Serving the best pancakes in the area along with other breakfast favorites. A Jersey Shore tradition for more than 50 years. Affordable. $
Union Park Dining Room
727 Beach Ave.
609-884-8811
Contemporary cuisine and it’s BYOB. Try executive chef John Schatz’s South African lobster. Pricey. $$$
Washington Inn
801 Washington Ave.
609-884-5697
The Cape May standard-bearer of luxury cuisine. Pricey. $$$
Zoe’s Beachfront Eatery
Beach and Stockton Place
609-884-1233
Simply great food, generous portions and a fun environment for all. Featuring dog-friendly patio seating! Affordable. $$
Corbin City
Corbin Cafe
405 Route 50
609-628-2100
A great local watering hole with some of the best Buffalo wings around. Affordable. $
L’s Restaurant and J Bones Tavern
119 Route 50
609-628-3024
Menu includes a wide selection of seafood, pasta, chicken, steaks and appetizers. Standard. $$
Dennis Township
Fai’s Chinese Restaurant
2518 Shore Road (Route 9)
609-624-8000
This Ocean View restaurant offers catering, private parties, take out and delivery. Affordable. $
Southville Corner Diner and Pizzeria
780 Route 47 North
609-861-5500
The combo appetizer is a good selection. Affordable. $
Egg Harbor City
BH Kitchen for Belhaven Campgrounds
1213 Route 542
609-965-2827
Great pizza and fare within Belhaven Campgrounds. Affordable. $
Bulldog’s Bar and Grill
743 W. White Horse Pike
609-965-4433
Popular sports bar with great wings. Affordable. $
Hammerbacher
40 Boston Ave.
Incredibly popular bakery with new items offered every day it’s open. Limited hours. Affordable. $
Nancy’s Country Kitchen
910 W. White Horse Pike
609-804-8333
Laid-back atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch. Standard. $$
Joseph’s Restaurant at Renault
72 North Bremen Ave.
609-965-2111
Featuring steaks, seafood and Italian dishes. Live entertainment on Friday and Saturday Nights. Standard. $#
Harbor Diner
613 White Horse Pike
609-965-0797
Classic diner fare. Affordable. $
Eastern Phoenix Restaurant
103 Washington Ave.
609-965-8789
Offering Japanese and Chinese food. Great sushi. Standard. $$
Leatherhead Pub
105 Philadelphia Ave.
609-965-2337
An iconic firehouse from the 1918 converted into a pub with a focus on great food and spirits. Standard. $$
Mario’s Uptown Grill and Pizza
126 Philadelphia Ave.
609-965-4476
Old-style Italian food and lots of it. Standard. $$
Mickey and Minnie’s Inn
733 West White Horse Pike
609-965-1877
Classic comfort food as well as German dishes served in an inviting country setting. Standard. $$
Pepe’s
201 Cincinnati Ave.
609-965-2087
Authentic Latin dishes served in a simple, no frills setting. Affordable. $$
Piasano’s Pizzeria & Restaurant
530 S. Philadelphia Ave.
609-965-5611
Burgers and quesadillas alongside traditional pizzeria offerings. Affordable. $
The Renault Winery
72 N. Bremen Ave.
609-965-2111
Prix-fixe menu in romantic setting. Pricey. $$$
Egg Harbor Township
A Touch of Italy
6629 Black Horse Pike, Cardiff
609-646-1855
Ask for the eggplant rollatini as an entree. Standard. $$
Flat Stone Tavern & Grill
Black Horse Pike and English Creek Road
609-272-8808
Steak, ribs, chicken, seafood, burgers and much more. Standard. $$
Bombay Indian Restaurant
Route 40
English Creek Shopping Center
609-646-4445
Excellent lunch buffet matched with tremendous service. Standard. $$
Bonefish Grill
3121 Fire Road
609-646-2828
Pick and choose your fish, cooking method and favorite sauce. Standard. $$
El Coyote Southwest Grill
Ocean Heights and Zion Road
609-927-0004
Superb Tex-Mex joint serving up everything from crab quesadillas to beef burritos. BYOB. Standard. $$
English Creek Sub and Restaurant
3003 English Creek Ave. No. D-8
609-677-0016
Good food, reasonable prices, family-style restaurant.
Frankie’s Famous Pizzeria
3001 Ocean Heights Ave.
609-926-5566
Huge slices and great service, plus they make a killer cannoli. Affordable. $
Gaspare’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant and Bar
Harbor Village Square
Ocean Heights Avenue and Zion Road
609-653-2112
Nearly 30 years in the biz leaves Gaspare’s one of the best Italian and seafood joints in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Ginza I
6708 Black Horse Pike
609-383-2588
Lots of sushi choices. Watch out for flying food! Affordable. $
Ginza II
English Creek Shopping Center
609-383-3999
Bigger and newer than Ginza I. Affordable. $
Great Wall
6814 Tilton Road
609-383-8848
Inexpensive Chinese place. Features a diet menu and vegetarian options. Additional location on Black Horse Pike. Affordable. $
Juliano’s
2264 Ocean Heights Ave.
609-927-6363
Perfect setting to hang out and watch a game. A typical neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $
Ky Lin
6106 Black Horse Pike
609-383-0668
Cute little Chinese place offers eat in, take out or delivery. Affordable. $
LB One
6605 Black Horse Pike
609-813-2092
Great prime rib and seafood with a cocktail lounge. LIve music Wednesday through Saturday. Standard. $$
McCullough’s Pub & Restaurant
3016 Ocean Heights Ave.
609-926-1863
An incredible waterfront view compliments top notch burgers and other pub standards. Standard. $$
The Nizam’s
6666 Black Horse Pike
609-677-8829
Authentic Indian dishes such as Lamb Pasanda and a variety of kebabs make this a worthwhile stop. Standard. $$
Outback Steakhouse
6733 Black Horse Pike
609-484-8778
Casual chain known as much for its Bloomin’ Onion as its juicy steaks. Standard. $$
Pete’s Sub Shop
501 Zion Road
609-788-0403
Standard subs and sandwiches with an A.C. flair. Affordable. $
Primo Hoagies
3143 Fire Rd.
609-407-6063
Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $
Rama Thai
3003 English Creek Ave. No. A-5
609-677-1004
Authentic Thai cuisine in beautiful-yet-casual setting. Standard. $$
Shore Diner
6710 Tilton Road
609-641-3669
Great omeletes, sandwiches and salads. Affordable. $
Special Pizza City
In the English Creek Shopping Center
Route 40 and English Creek Road
609-641-5500
Extensive menu focuses on Italian classics such as veal, chicken, seafood and pasta dishes in addition to its pizzas. Standard. $$
T Wake’s
6701 Black Horse Pike
Cardiff Circle Plaza
609-377-8542
Locally owned smoked BBQ spot. Homemade rubs and sauces. Affordable. $
Tilton Inn
6823 Tilton Road
609-641-0943
Local pub with great food, great value and awesome wings. Affordable. $
Wings To Go
6690 Black Horse Pike
609-272-7557
Plenty of Buffalo (wings, shrimp, meatballs) and chicken (tenders, nuggets) with family meals. Buffalo sauces range from “mild” to “homicide.” Affordable. $
Forked River
Caffrey’s Tavern
440 Route 9 South
609-693-6613
Home of the popular 25-cent wings, this tavern knows how to keep its crowd entertained, with events like trivia night. Affordable. $
Galloway Township
Athenian Garden
619 S. New York Road
Route 9
609-748-1818
Large portions of delicious Greek specialties. Affordable. $
Bellino’s Market
45 S. New York Road
609-568-6992
Excellent deli counter, a la carte salads, desserts and Italian dishes. Affordable. $
Bulldog’s Bar & Grill
743 W. White Horse Pike
609-965-4433
Achieves the improbable — great bar scene meets family-friendly restaurant. Affordable. $
Celina’s Cafe
68 W. Jimmie Leeds Road
Sunrise Plaza
609-404-1700
Breakfast lunch and dinner with a creative twist. Plus an array of vegetarian options, coffee bar and pastries. Affordable. $
Costello’s
615 Moss Mill Road
609-652-0378
Legendary wings, specialty pizzas and their signature sandwich “The Stockton Bomb” keeps folks coming back again and again. Standard. $$
Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern
Route 9
Shoppes at Smithville
609-652-0544
Friendly atmosphere and staff. Great, homemade foods. Affordable. $
Gourmet Italian Cuisine
Pitney and Jimmie Leeds roads
609-652-1398
Mid-priced Italian fare. Standard. $$
Greens and Grains
80 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, in The Exchange
609-277-7060
Plant-based foods and juices, with locations in Northfield and Margate (seasonal). Affordable. $
Hangtime Bar & Grille
343 E. White Horse Pike
609-573-5817
Versatile bar that puts a twist on ordinary bar bites. Standard. $$
J.D.’s Pub & Grille
Route 9
Shoppes at Smithville
609-404-9000
Your friendly neighborhood sports bar. Affordable. $
McGettigan’s 19th Hole
500 S. Route 9
609-652-6476
Try the cup of soup and sandwich of the day for $5.95. Chef Carrie Smith presides. Affordable. $
Napoli Pizza Grill, in Risley Square
319 E. Jimmie Leeds Road
609-910-0085
Traditional pizza place featuring vegetarian “Napoli Specials.” Affordable. $
Oyster Creek Inn
Oyster Creek Dock
Leeds Point
609-652-8565
A little hard to find, but fresh seafood worth the trek. Affordable. $
Pitney Pub
200 S. Pitney Road
609-241-8906
Enjoy a menu with everything from breakfast options to a raw bar, steak and martinis. Affordable. $
Primo Hoagies
313 E. Jimmie Leeds Road
609-380-7814
Delicious hoagies using only top-quality meats and breads. Affordable. $.
Ram’s Head Inn
9 W. White Horse Pike
609-652-1700
Classic continental cuisine that never goes out of style. Pricey. $$$
Romanelli’s Garden Cafe
279 S. New York Road
609-652-0179
Now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Catering available. Liquor license. Affordable. $
Seafood Buffet at Stockton Seaview Hotel
401 S. New York Rd.
609-652-1800
Quality is not sacrificed at this top notch buffet. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
Seaview — A Dolce Resort
401 S. New York Rd.
609-652-1800
An outstanding reputation for several years. Beautiful setting with lush flowers and landscaping. Pricey. $$$
7 Tap & Tavern
Blue Heron Pines Gold Club
550 Country Club Drive
609-965-1800
Delicious food, featuring something for any appetite. Standard. $$
Shea’s Cafe
626 S. New York Road
609-748-7000
An extremely popular breakfast place. Go for the food, stay for the friendly service and made-from-scratch dishes. Affordable. $
Smithville Inn
Route 9
Shoppes at Smithville
609-652-7777
Standard American fare such as chicken pot pie and double-cut pork chops. Standard. $$
Vincenzo’s Pizza
28 S. New York Road
609-652-2299
Italian by Italians. Standard. $$ Seasonal.
W.L. Goodfellow’s Restaurant and Pub
310 E. White Horse Pike
609-652-1942
A made-from-scratch lobster mac and cheese and extensive martini list all in one place. Affordable. $
Hammonton Area
Annata Wine Bar
216 Bellevue Ave.
1-877-7ANNATA
Check out the tapas with tiered pricing. Affordable. $
Bagliani’s Market
417 12th St.
609-561-0693
Family-owned and operated, this market is a full service, cut-to-order butcher shop with prime meats and deli. The market also carries New Jersey eggs, fruits and vegetables, homemade salads, sauces and gravies, plus daily specials. Affordable. $
Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery
212 Bellevue Ave.
609-561-2600
Enjoy homemade sweets and sandwiches to go, artisan coffee by the cup or pound, lattes, frappes, smoothies and gluten-free baked goods. Affordable. $
Columbia II Restaurant
3238 S. White Horse Pike
609-561-0907
Great homestyle food with more than reasonable prices. Affordable. $
El Mariachi Loco
101 Bellevue Ave.
609-270-7224
Awesome and authentic Mexican fare with a flair. Located within the most photographed building in town. BYOT (Bring your own tequila.) Standard. $$
Fiesta Mexicana
327 12th St.
609-704-1611
Authentic Mexican specialties and cocktails. Standard. $$
Frog Rock Golf & Country Club
755 South White Horse Pike
609-561-5504
A new patio bar lets patrons look out over the golf course for seasonal outdoor dining. Enjoy everything from stuffed filet mignon to lobster tails and crab cakes. Standard. $$
Funky Cow Cafe
224 Bellevue Ave.
609-704-5572
Modern and quirky, the Funky Cow Cafe offers unique waffle-based sandwiches and desserts, among other fare. Affordable. $
Hoy Yeung Restaurant
240 S.White Horse Pike
609-561-5310
Serving up both Chinese and Japanese dishes, this popular spot also features a sushi bar. Standard. $$
Illiano’s Ristorante
705 12th St.
609-561-3444
Large portions of homestyle Italian cuisine. Standard. $$
Joe Italiano’s Maplewood Inn
470 White Horse Pike
609-561-9621
Legendary Italian fare. Standard. $$
Marcello’s Restaurant
225 Bellevue Ave.
609-704-1901
Traditional Italian dishes done right. Standard. $$
Mr. Bill’s Restaurant
453 Route 73
609-561-5400
All your favorite Boardwalk-style foods under one roof. Affordable. $
Rocco’s Town House
21 N. Third St.
609-561-9384
Lively crowd and homemade desserts. Standard. $$
Ohana Juice Bar
10 E. Central Ave.
609-{a class=”fl r-iYB4c26rhdAo” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16094812353” data-rtid=”iYB4c26rhdAo” data-ved=”0ahUKEwiI_7nTisjWAhXjsFQKHX4tC-oQkAgInwEoADAS”}481-2353{/a}
Fresh juices, smoothies, acai bowls, salads and more. Standard. $$
Silver Coin Diner
20 White Horse Pike
609-561-6974
Diner favorites such as grilled cheese and an assortment of scrumptious desserts are what keep folks coming back here. Affordable. $
Linwood
Banzo
2110 New Road in the Exchange
609-904-5775
Plant-based Mediterranean cuisine. Affordable. $
Casaldi Cucina
199 New Road
609-{a class=”fl r-idHJWV4Uiyi4” title=”Call via Hangouts” data-number=”+16093658260” data-rtid=”idHJWV4Uiyi4” data-ved=”0ahUKEwjrpbSAisjWAhXkz1QKHTJwC-0QkAgIjwEoADAP”}365-8260{/a}
Old World cuisine in South Jersey. Standard. $$
Chaba Thai & Sushi Restaurant
199 New Road
Central Square
609-927-0025
East Asian fusion food in a quiet, suburban atmosphere. Simple meals with fresh and spicy ingredients. Affordable. $
The District Bar
2110 New Road in The Exchange
609-904-2329
Plant-based and filling pub food. Affordable. $
Fuji Sushi and Steakhouse
210 New Road
609-926-8861
Small in size but big in taste. Standard. $$
La Pizzatega
Linwood Greene Shopping Plaza
210 New Road
609-653-8442
This pizzeria is a community institution. Standard. $$
Little Egg Harbor
JT’s Restaurant
635 Route 9 N.
609-296-0707
Great BYOB where kids are welcome. Affordable. $
Long Beach Island
The Arlington
130 Long Beach Blvd.
Ship Bottom
609-494-8848
Great restaurant offers something for everyone. Standard. $$
Bagel Shack
306 N. Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-5552
A breakfast and lunch joint serious about its name. Affordable. $
Bay Village Pizza
830 N. Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-4484
Enormous slices. Affordable. $
Bistro 14
Ninth Street and Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-6100
Surf and turf with a view. Pricey. $$$
The Chicken or the Egg
207 N. Bay Ave.
Beach Haven
609-492-3695
Quirky late-night wing stop offers plenty of reasons to go all day. Featured on the Food Network. Open every day but Tuesday through Oct. 30. Affordable. $
Francis’ Restaurant
1419 Long Beach Blvd.
Surf City
609-361-0506
Fine and inventive French food. Pricey. $$$
The Gables Inn and Restaurant
212 Centre St.
Beach Haven
609-492-3553
Gorgeous antique B&B with tea time and brunch served daily. Open weekends through New Year’s. Pricey. $$$ Seasonal.
The Gazebo
325 Ninth St. on Schooner’s Wharf
Beach Haven
609-492-5811
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Fresh, locally caught seafood and sushi as well as Italian/American favorites. Something for the whole family at this casual dining restaurant with a mesmerizing view of the bay. Standard. $$ Seasonal.