Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a dark brown table for my deck to accommodate four chairs. I need one that will not rust, as I have to keep it outside, with no place to store it. The powder-coated metal is out of the question, it easily rusts. I am not looking to spend a fortune. I live in the Wildwood area. If there are any that fold, it would even be better because I could then bring it inside. — Barbara
Dear Barbara: Home Depot sells a Dilettie brown rectangle folding outdoor dining table for $239.86. Walmart.com has a Gymax folding wood roll-up camping outdoor table in brown for $39.99. I emailed you both links.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am looking for a big, maybe 12-foot or bigger, outdoor umbrella. — Kevin B.
Dear Kevin: A 15-foot Triple Vent Outdoor Marketplace Style Umbrella, regularly $189.99, is on sale at Big Lots for $119.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Since the beauty supply stores are closed, where can I get a hair trimmer? — Paul T., Mays Landing
Dear Paul: You can get either a Phillips Norelco OneBlade Trimmer for $34.97 or a Wahl Ear, Nose & Brow Wet/Dry Trimmer for $8.87 at Walmart.
Readers’ tips
• Rose C. of Linwood wrote in to let Tom D. know Cutter’s Skinsations is very similar to Avon’s Skin So Soft. FYI: Check my tips, it is half price at Ace Hardware this week. Nancy C. wrote in to say you can buy the original Skin So Soft at Avon.com. If Tom clicks on a representative based on his zip code, the product will be much cheaper.
• Jim H. wrote in to let our readers know Costco is having a mattress sale and you do not have to be a member to purchase at Costco.com. After you order they will call to set up a delivery date and time. The mattress comes from a central New Jersey warehouse. Jim wrote they also set it up for you. He said it was painless.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Boneless skinless chicken breast family packs: $1.99 per pound.
• Hunt’s 20-ounce ketchup, Gulden’s 12-ounce mustard and Vlassic 10-ounce relish: $1 each.
• BLU 1-pound crab claw meat: $9.99.
• Hatfield 1-pound package of Italian sausage links or rope: $1.99.
• Ocean Spray 100% cranberry juice 60-ounce bottle: $2.50.
Aldi
• Green grapes: $1.19 per pound.
• Mangoes: 49 cents.
• Thin-sliced chicken breast family pack: $2.29 per pound.
• Benton’s Honey Graham 14.4-ounce crackers: 99 cents.
• Burman’s 38-ounce ketchup: $1.19.
• Gardenline 9-foot wood market umbrella: $29.99.
ShopRite
• Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen: Half price.
• 1 pound of strawberries: $1.79.
• Red seedless grapes: $1.99 per pound.
• Locally caught 10- to 20-count sea scallops: $14.99 per pound.
• Pillsbury cake or brownie mix: 99 cents.
Tips
• T-Bone steak family packs are $3.99 per pound at Save A Lot. A whole seedless watermelon is $2.99.
• Starbucks 9- to 12-ounce coffee is $6.99 at CVS. Kleenex facial tissues are two for $3.
• Four-pack of Red Bull is $5.99 at Walgreens. A gallon of Arizona Tea is $1.99.
• Get three cases of Crystal Geyser bottled water for $8 at Big Lots. All outdoor dining sets are 20% off.
• Gatorade 32-ounce bottles are buy four at $1 each and get one free, making five bottles at 80 cents each at Dollar General.
• 200-count set of solar string lights, regularly $24.99, are on sale for $9.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• A Value Giant angle broom is $4 at Family Dollar.
• Room Essential outdoor string lights, regularly $12, are on sale for $9 at Target.
• Samsung 24-inch top-control stainless steel dishwasher, regularly $529, is on sale at Home Depot for $378.
• Cutter Backwoods or Skinsations insect repellent is $1.99 at Ace Hardware. Limit two.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
