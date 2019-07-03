July 4 from 6:15 to 10 p.m.; participants will be transported by trolley from the Washington Street Mall Information Booth to the Red Store in Cape May Point for a dinner prepared by Chef Lucas Manteca; after dinner, hop back on board for a short ride to Cape May Lighthouse and climb to the top to watch the fireworks; Washington Street Mall information booth, 526 Washington St., Cape May, $100. 609-884-5404 or CapeMayMAC.org.
Breaking
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today