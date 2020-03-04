I make no secret of my love for all things New Orleans, so Bourre — Atlantic City’s only Cajun-themed bar/restaurant — was an easy choice for me. And while it may not be Fat Tuesday, it’s a Tuesday nonetheless, and the dinner options sound fantastic. I will start with the ever popular Gator bites, an alligator sausage app that will make you wish you lived in the bayou. For my main entree, I’m keeping with the Louisiana theme and going for the blackened red snapper. Finally for dessert, the house-made bourbon bread pudding seems like a can’t-fail, and I’m certain that it won’t.

