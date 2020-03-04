If you are looking for an absolutely stunning view in a restaurant that is glamorous but not stuffy, Chelsea Five is your spot. The food here is consistently delicious and for my dinner I am going to begin with their Caesar salad and follow that up with the star of the show, their buttermilk fried chicken, which comes honey glazed and served with a side of jalapeno corn bread and grilled asparagus. For my final course, I’m going straight for the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Creme Brulee, which seems to have somehow found a way to improve upon both creme brulee and whiskey — no easy task.
Breaking
Dinner: Chelsea Five Gastropub
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Stone Harbor approves plan to hire full-time firefighter-EMTs
-
Luke Bryan to return to Atlantic City for beach concert this summer
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.