If you are looking for an absolutely stunning view in a restaurant that is glamorous but not stuffy, Chelsea Five is your spot. The food here is consistently delicious and for my dinner I am going to begin with their Caesar salad and follow that up with the star of the show, their buttermilk fried chicken, which comes honey glazed and served with a side of jalapeno corn bread and grilled asparagus. For my final course, I’m going straight for the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Creme Brulee, which seems to have somehow found a way to improve upon both creme brulee and whiskey — no easy task.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

