The Battle for Booze: Seeing an increase in restaurants utilizing the private "dinner club" loophole to allow members to bring alcohol to dinner in the dry town, Ocean City residents have started a petition for a referendum to end the practice. 

Hoffmans

Sharon Hoffman, with her husband Chris, owns Capt. Bob's on 55th Avenue and the members-only Foodies Dinner Club, which does not have its own location but is hosted by Capt. Bob's restaurant. The 500 or so members who pay the ten-dollar-a-year fee at Foodies can bring their own alcohol to enjoy with a meal, Hoffman said in an interview. February 26, 2020.

Read Across America: The popular program promoting reading amongst children since 1998 has become a mainstay in local South Jersey schools, with visits from the Cat in the Hat and reading by local police officers, mayors and more.

Local swimmers victorious: Mainland Regional High School junior Katie McClintock and Cumberland Regional's Melissa Lowry were among the winners at the Meet of Champions. 

