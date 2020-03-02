The Battle for Booze: Seeing an increase in restaurants utilizing the private "dinner club" loophole to allow members to bring alcohol to dinner in the dry town, Ocean City residents have started a petition for a referendum to end the practice.
Read Across America: The popular program promoting reading amongst children since 1998 has become a mainstay in local South Jersey schools, with visits from the Cat in the Hat and reading by local police officers, mayors and more.
Local swimmers victorious: Mainland Regional High School junior Katie McClintock and Cumberland Regional's Melissa Lowry were among the winners at the Meet of Champions.
