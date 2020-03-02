Sharon Hoffman, with her husband Chris, owns Capt. Bob's on 55th Avenue and the members-only Foodies Dinner Club, which does not have its own location but is hosted by Capt. Bob's restaurant. The 500 or so members who pay the ten-dollar-a-year fee at Foodies can bring their own alcohol to enjoy with a meal, Hoffman said in an interview. February 26, 2020.