For my final meal of Restaurant Week, I choose an absolute Atlantic City legend, Dock’s Oyster House. A staple in this town since 1897, when it comes to fresh seafood, Dock’s simply does not disappoint. For my appetizer, I choose the Champagne leek broiled oysters, a favorite of mine that I first discovered when they were featured on A.C. Weekly’s 50 Bites promotion several years ago. From there, the decisions get harder, but I’m going to keep it classic with the fried jumbo shrimp, a can’t-miss entree paired with cocktail sauce and mixed veggies. And I’ll ask for some tartar sauce just to give myself another dipping option. For my last dessert of the week, I have to give the nod to one of my absolute favorites, the key lime pie. And just like that, a great week of eating comes to a close. Am I sad? Yes. Am I satisfied? Thoroughly.
Dinner: Dock’s Oyster House
