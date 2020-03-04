Dinner: Gordon Ramsay Steak
While it’s a bit disappointing that a restaurant with the word “steak” in it’s name is not offering a steak as one of its Restaurant Week options, the food at Gordon Ramsey Steak at Harrah’s Resort is so good, I’m going to let it slide. I’ll begin my meal with the honeynut squash soup, a creamy temptress of a starter made with roasted squash and whipped honey mascarpone. For my main entree, I’ll pretend that steak doesn’t exist for a minute and go with the Scottish salmon, which is served with warm English mustard and bacon potato salad. And for the absolute no-brainer of the night, I will carefully select what is perhaps the greatest dessert in all of Atlantic City, the sticky toffee pudding, which gets paired with brown butter ice cream and sticky toffee sauce for an utterly perfect finale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.