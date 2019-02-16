'These men are a disgrace'
South Jersey churches respond to priest sex abuse list: The Diocese of Camden played a prerecorded message to parishioners on Sunday with a response to the release last week of a list of priests accused of sex abuse.
Cutting out illiteracy: Some Atlantic City barbershops have partnered with the city's Free Public Library to offer books for children to read while they get their haircut. "The children head straight to the books, sometimes without prompting from mom or dad."
Reinventing A.C. series continues: In recent years, city and state officials have tried to remove or relocate programs designed to serve the poor, substance addicted or those suffering from other mental health issues from the Tourism District. It's had mixed success. The story is part of The Press of Atlantic City's series, Reinventing AC.
State indoor track title winner: St. Augustine Prep's Sincere Rhea continues to accumulate state titles. The senior from Maurice River Township defended his 55-meter hurdles indoor track and field title on Sunday.
Local wrestlers may history: Girls from Millville, Lower Cape May and Pinelands Regional made history Sunday by winning regional titles in the state's first girls-only tournament.