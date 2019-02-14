'You would never even think of something like this, it's just sad'
The Diocese of Camden will continue to update the list of clergy accused of child sex abuse it released Wednesday, but the list has still shaken some parishioners' faith in the church.
The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team won its fifth straight South Jersey title Thursday. Destin Lasco and Erik Truong each won two races as Mainland beat Ocean City 98-72.
Century-old, private Margate pier could soon be open to the public. State and city officials are in discussions with the Anglers Club of Absecon Island to extend the pier for more fishing after a 2017 beachfill project created less than ideal conditions, with the caveat of making the pier public.
EHT diving coach arrested on child porn charges. Mark Balesteri Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into the possession and distribution of sexually explicit photos.
The hard-hitting, rub-some-dirt-on-it culture of football is changing. The executive committee of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association introduced changes to the rules governing full contact during the preseason and regular season. Do you agree with the proposed changes? Take our poll.