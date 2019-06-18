Michaela Pomatto, Egg Harbor Township

POMATTO

Fr. Discus

Pomatto finished second at the Atlantic County, CAL and South Jersey Group IV meets. She qualified for the Meet of Champions.

 

Michaela Pomatto

Egg Harbor Township So.

Discus

