Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I know you can find deals, I have been told. Can you find a fake fireplace that would also hold a 40-inch flat-screen TV? Please, no $500 ones. — Gerald P.
Dear Gerald: Get a white fireplace mantel 38 inches long by 16 inches deep and 36 inches high with a remote at Christmas Tree Shops for $219.99. Save an additional $10 off if you spend $50. Use the coupon in Sunday’s Press. Big Lots has a 28-inch wide grey petite foyer fireplace on sale for $149.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Do you know where I can find an organic pancake mix with low sodium? — Caroline Santiago, Galloway Township
Dear Caroline: Try Bob’s Red Mill Organic 7-grain pancake and waffle mix. They sell that brand at ShopRite, if yours doesn’t have that package ask your grocery manager if he can get it in. There are a lot of recipes to easily make your own batch, too. You could make a bunch once and keep it stored in a plastic container. Both Bob’s Red Mill and King Arthur make organic flour.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have a picture on my wall that holds wine corks. I am sick of it. Any ideas what to do with the corks? I don’t mind throwing out the picture, but the corks I would like to make something with. — Creative Carole
Dear Creative Carole: Here’s my two cents: Get a wooden sign in a craft store that’s a rectangle shape and glue rows of the corks and trim it with rope. It makes cute hot plates. Let’s see if our readers have any ideas.
Reader tips
• Terri DiOrio of Somers Point wrote to let Mary Ann Grasso know she just bought a 35-pack of parchment sheets at Walmart. Sheri Gatier wrote to say she found a pack of 24 parchment sheets at Dollar Tree for $1.
• Janis Rothermel wrote to let Chantel know she buys her Kiehl’s lip balm from Nordstrom or Neiman Marcus. Both stores have free shipping. Also she wrote Blue Mercury at the Tropicana Atlantic City sells it.
• CT of Millville wrote to let Peter Murphy know they sell mincemeat pies at the Willamstown farmers market on the Black Horse Pike.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• BLU Claw crab meat: $9.99 for 1-pound can.
• Tastykake family packs: $2.50.
• 2-pound bag of 21 to 25 jumbo shrimp: $11.98.
• Porterhouse steak family pack: $5.99 per pound.
• Utz potato chips: Half price.
ShopRite
• Acuvue RevitalLens contact solution: 25% off. Save an additional $3 or $5 with the coupons from the Sunday Press.
• Shick Razor System and Edge or Skinmate shaving gel: Buy one of both get a $3 off coupon at checkout, plus save $3 off the razor and $1 off the shaving gel with the coupons from Sunday’s Press.
• Diamond 8-ounce shelled pecans: $3.99.
• Betty Crocker cake or brownie mix: 79 cents.
• Ellio’s nine-slice pizza: $1.99.
Tips
• 30-ounce container of Southern Grove whole cashews is $11.99 at Aldi Boneless chicken thigh family pack is $1.69 per pound.
• Liter jar of Extra Virgin Olive Oil is $3.99 at Christmas Tree Shops. A 42-pack of Victor Allen’s Coffee & Cocoa single serve Kcups are $9.99.
• Ace Hardware has 20% off all Gemmy accent projectors and Celebrations LED light sets.
• Pack of 80 Kcups is $15.99 at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
• Sketcher’s men’s Go Walk Max, Exdez or Verse athletic shoes, regularly $59.99, on sale for $29.99 at Boscov’s. A 2-pound box of Boscov’s Asher assorted chocolates, regularly $35, on sale for $19.99.
• Get a box of eight Fatwood Firedrops for $4.99 at True Value Hardware.
• All Fisher-Price Linkimals toys are 25% off at Target.
• Your choice of two sectional sofas at Big Lots are $699.99 each.
• Christmas stockings 20 inches long are $4 at Five Below.
• SanDisk Cruzer Blade USB 2.0 flashdrive, regularly $19.99, is on sale for $7.99 at Staples.
• Yellow 40-ounce Tide is $1.95 with your digital coupon at Dollar General.
• Save 30% at Kohls.com with your Kohls charge and the code GIFT30.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.
