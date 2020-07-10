Disputes over mask mandates have raged throughout the country as more officials require them, following the lead of experts who argue face coverings mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The disagreements have turned a public health issue political as people divide into two groups: those who wear masks and those who have been dubbed "antimaskers."
In a ceremony Thursday, The Atlantic City Municipal Utilities Authority honored four commissioners who had served on the board and were staples in the community, and have since died. Three of the four commissioners — William "Sonny" Lea, Edmund Colanzi and John McGettigan — died within the past 18 months. The fourth commissioner, John Mooney, died in 2005.
Four thousand Atlantic City casino workers who thought they had jobs again did not after New Jersey's governor decided indoor dining was still too risky to allow, and casinos could not reopen their bars and restaurants. Many workers expressed concern about safety and health conditions once they return to work, but all said they need to get back on the job as soon as possible.
If sports are allowed in New Jersey this fall, people are going to play. High school superintendents, athletic directors and coaches should take heed because the vacuum will be filled by club and youth sports if there are no high school sports.
Upper Township farmer Tony Castagna and his neighbors were pelted with the largest hailstones he ever saw during the afternoon of July 1 while a powerful storm tore toward the coast. The falling ice ripped through his plants and gathered in drifts on porches.
Here is a photo gallery of Ocean City High School seniors, who had their graduation ceremony Thursday at Carey Stadium.
Here is a photo gallery of Wildwood High School seniors, who had their commencement at the Maxwell Athletic Field on Park Boulevard.
Here is a photo gallery of Saint Augustine Prep seniors, who sat with their parents Thursday during their graduation ceremony in Richland.
Here is a photo gallery of Pleasantville High School seniors, who had the second of their two graduation ceremonies Thursday at the football field.
Here is a photo gallery of Mainland Regional High School seniors, who also graduated Thursday.
