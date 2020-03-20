Local distilleries switch gears to producing hand sanitizer: "Instead of just closing our doors and trying to sell a couple bottles (of liquor) here and there through delivering or whatever, we decided to just try to do some good," said Nick Kafkalas Jr., whose family owns Lazy Eye Distillery in Buena Vista Township.
Parents using social media for support, connection during school closures: Since Thursday, Christina Sciarretta and other parents have been using the Facebook group “Atlantic County Coronavirus Local Mom Hub” to share information on the new coronavirus and ideas for parents and caregivers who are now home with children while schools are closed.
Atlantic City special election pushed to May due to COVID-19: The special election originally scheduled for March 31 will now take place May 12, but there will be no polling stations open for voters to cast their ballots. The election will be vote-by-mail only.
Dr. Nina Radcliff to be on The Press' Facebook page live at 10 a.m. Friday to talk COVID-19: Radcliff, a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author, will be available to share information, discuss best practices and answer questions.
Who made The Press Indoor Track and Field Boys All-Star Team? Led by Athlete of the Year Gabriel Moronta, here are the top Press-area boys from the 2019 indoor track season.
If you have an update on a business closing or remaining open during the COVID-19 outbreak, send us information at covid19@pressofac.com.
