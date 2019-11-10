Diversion program connects South Jersey veterans with treatment, mentors: A statewide program gives veterans with low-level, nonviolent offenses an opportunity to have their charges dismissed by participating in therapy and treatment and connecting with a mentor.
State Sen.-elect Testa takes on pollsters, Democratic policies: Mike Testa has said his legislative priorities are getting Route 55 finished to Cape May, protecting the rights of law enforcement agencies to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and opposing Gov. Phil Murphy's tax-and-spend approach to government.
What will Jim Johnson's Atlantic City legacy be?: Gov. Phil Murphy, in a statement last month announcing Johnson's new position as corporate cousel in New York City, said simply: "New York City’s gain is New Jersey’s loss."
Atlantic County prosecutor defaulted on $25K loan, Delaware bank says: According to a suit filed Oct. 16 in Atlantic County Superior Court, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner owes New Castle-based Discover Bank nearly $8,600.
Ocean City gets first postseason win in 18 years: The Red Raiders beat Mainland Regional 21-14 in the opening round of the South Jersey Group IV playoffs.
EHT, Ocean City, Mainland, Southern all winners at South Jersey Cross Country Championships: Mainland's Kevin Antczak breaks the course record at Delsea for his second straight sectional title, and EHT's Olivia Shafer wins her first.
