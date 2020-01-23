6. Dixie Howell Memorial Gymnasium: It will be a busy few days at this Ocean City High School gym. The Atlantic City boys play Ocean on Friday. The gym hosts the 25th annual 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout on Saturday and Sunday. The Mainland boys play at Ocean City on Monday, while the Butch Gleason Coaches vs. Cancer boy/girl doubleheader between Wildwood and Ocean City is Wednesday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments