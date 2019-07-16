Adventure Pier boasts several fear-inducing, yet, exhilarating rides. The Skycoaster may just be the most exhilarating of them all. After I donned a heavy apron-like ensemble, I walked up the platform and was hooked up to a cable that raised me 100 feet above ground. Though I have rappelled down the Sheraton Atlantic City for charity, somehow being up 17 floors seemed less scary than dangling in the air held up by a few wires. I literally had my life in my hands when the countdown began and I was to pull the ripcord that would enable me to plummet through the air. After that first giant swing, with the wind gushing through my hair, I got up the nerve to extend my arms, and I really felt as if I was flying through the air with the greatest of ease. It was one of the most terrifying and exhilarating rides I had ever been on. And I would do it again in a heartbeat.
32. Do an Xtreme Ride on Adventure Pier.
