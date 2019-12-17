Welcome back to this month’s, “You ask and I’ll answer.” For those of you just tuning in, you can find me at, Michael@passionvines.com. I welcome you to email me with any wine-related questions and I will use this monthly column to answer them. While I will not be able to answer all of them, I do promise to always provide an answer via email.
John G. from Margate asks, “What is the difference between Pinot Grigio and Pinot Gris?”
Thanks for asking, John. Technically speaking, there is no difference at all. It is the same grape variety! However, Pinot Gris/Grigio expresses itself in a multitude of ways depending upon where the grapes are grown. The version from Italy, known as Pinot Grigio, is the internationally popular white wine known for its medium-bodied lemony/green apple-flavored simplicity that works well as an aperitif, or with light appetizers and delicate seafood. Pinot Grigio has mass appeal as a result, so it is terrific for parties and large crowds with a wide range of tastes and preferences. Pinot Gris’ birthplace is Burgundy, but its spiritual home is in Alsace, where the wines are more full-bodied and rich than what you would find in Italy, displaying stone fruit and even tropical flavors that can stand up to exotically spiced dishes, the range of roasted poultry, or even pork. You can even find late harvest Pinot Gris that is turned into a concentrated sweet wine to enjoy with desserts or as a nightcap. Need something in between the Italian and French versions? Try a Pinot Gris from Oregon, where it has become a rising star as the state’s signature white wine!
Sarah J. from Ocean City asks, “Do wine scores matter?”
Wine scores are the opinion of an individual columnist/writer/blogger and theirs only. If a red blend from Napa Valley is given 96 points for its opulent texture, bold fruit and tannic structure, and your preference is a zesty, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley, then this rating does not impact you and becomes irrelevant. If that red wine sounds like something that is your cup of tea, or you know of someone who might like this style as a gift, then this is helpful information to you in making a buying choice. Wine scores always need to be consumed with context. Buying a wine blindly based on its rating can lead to a disappointing experience (you don’t want to feel bad about not liking the wine), but having a conversation about the wine’s score, as well as who it is for and what the occasion is, enhances the context of the wine.
Laura B. from Vineland asks, “What exactly is Pinotage?”
This is such a unique grape variety, specifically designed to support the warmth of South Africa. Pinot Noir (a structured, terroir-driven grape variety) was crossed with Cinsault (a fruity, acidic variety) to create Pinotage. Early on, this was a grape that was difficult to work with as notes of nail polish remover and other rough components were by-products of poor winemaking. However, with improvements in technology and fermentation taking place at cooler temperatures, it allowed Pinotage to display beautiful plum, red and black berry fruitiness with a medium body and just enough tannin and acid to give you a balanced wine that can evolve into a meaty/savory character with cellaring time. Pinotage can stand alone, or contribute to a “Cape Blend”, which is South Africa’s combination of Bordeaux varieties with Pinotage.
It’s hard to believe this is the last column of the year 2019. I want to thank you for your continued support and engagement. I am incredibly grateful for your friendship and trust in passing a little (wine) knowledge along. It’s been an amazing journey that is only made possible by your curiosity and questions. Thank you!
Lastly, as always, we finish with me asking YOU a question. Email me the answer, and I’ll reply with a prize.
Q: What does the word SEKT mean?
a. Chardonnay
b. Dessert wine
c. Sparkling wine
d. German wine
You keep asking, and I’ll keep writing…
Happy Holidays,
Michael
