Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball following his arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery.
Urías was taken into custody Monday night in the parking lot of a shopping mall, Los Angeles police spokeswoman Norma Eisenman said. No details were released.
MLB subsequently placed the left-hander on administrative leave while it looks into his arrest. The leave was effective Tuesday and can last up to seven days. In previous MLB investigations, the length of the administrative leave has frequently been extended while the probe continues.
Yankees acquire Morales from A’s: The Yankees acquired veteran slugger Kendrys Morales from the Oakland Athletics.
New York is also getting $8,491,452 from Oakland to cover most of the $8,903,226 remaining in Morales’ $12 million salary. That leaves the Yankees to pay $411,774, a prorated share of the $555,000 minimum. As part of the deal announced Tuesday night, the Yankees will send Oakland a player to be named or cash.
Hockey
Four Bruins fans arrested: Transit police in Massachusetts said four people have been arrested in connection with an assault just hours after the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a playoff game.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police posted surveillance images of five suspects online, many wearing Bruins clothing, and announced Wednesday that based on numerous tips from the public, four had turned themselves in.
They were identified as 21-year-old Stiles Bezema, of Wrentham; 31-year-old Antonio Green, of Agawam; 29-year-old John Pritoni, of Norfolk; and 23-year-old Thomas Pritoni, of Norfolk. They are charged with aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious injuries.
Police said the victim suffered facial fractures in the attack at the North Quincy Station at about midnight Friday.
Kane breaks U.S. scoring record: Patrick Kane scored a goal and had two assists to become the United States’ all-time leading scorer at the world hockey championship in 6-3 win over Britain on Wednesday.
The NHL star and two-time Olympian finished the game with 36 points, surpassing the 33 points U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Johnson had at world championships. Johnson led the Americans with 11 goals when they won Olympic gold in 1980.
Basketball
Magic, Bird to be honored: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, whose coast-to-coast rivalry in the 1980s propelled the NBA to a new level of popularity, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Hall of Famers and 1992 U.S. Olympic teammates will receive the award on June 24 at the NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Wednesday.
Tennis
Rain wipes out Rome matches: Play at the Italian Open has been wiped out by rain, meaning Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will have to wait until Thursday to play their opening matches at the clay-court tournament.
Federer was slated to meet Joao Sousa on Wednesday, eight-time Rome champion Nadal was scheduled to play Jeremy Chardy and Djokovic was up against Denis Shapovalov.
Also, top-ranked Naomi Osaka was to play Dominika Cibulkova.
— Associated Press