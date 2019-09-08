Does Atlantic City miss Miss America?

Celebrate America Parade

Chatelaine Cox, Miss District of Columbia 2019, shows off her shoes during the Celebrate America Parade, on the, Atlantic City Boardwalk, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

This first week after Labor Day traditionally has been pageant week in Atlantic City, but after the competition left town for Connecticut this summer, it’s been a little quiet around here.

The Miss America Competition may not be in town this weekend, but there was still a parade. Veterans, first responders, floats, balloons and marching bands took to the Boardwalk on Saturday afternoon for the first Celebrate America Parade, organized by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Check out photos from the parade, and our SEEN gallery.

The Eagles are supposed to be good this season. Carson Wentz is leaner and maybe a little bit meaner after finishing the last two seasons on the sideline. There's a bevy of offensive talent around him at wide receiver, tight end and running back. No reason they can't put up 40 points every game, columnist David Weinberg says.

Eagles Football

Quarterback Carson Wentz appears primed to have the kind of MVP-caliber season he was enjoying before an injury ended his 2017 season. His 2018 season also ended early due to injury, and Nick Foles is no longer around to step in and save the season if Wentz should go down again.

The Cedar Creek High School football team improved to 2-0 Saturday afternoon. The Pirates dominated the first three quarters with an aggressive defense and a big-play offense and beat host Salem 34-12 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.

Busy locals-summer weekend. South Jersey was alive with shoulder-season events Saturday. Check out our photo galleries from the Downbeach Seafood Festival in Ventnor, the Atlantic City Family Festival and the Good Old Days Festival in Somers Point.

