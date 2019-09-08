Does Atlantic City miss Miss America?
This first week after Labor Day traditionally has been pageant week in Atlantic City, but after the competition left town for Connecticut this summer, it’s been a little quiet around here.
The Miss America Competition may not be in town this weekend, but there was still a parade. Veterans, first responders, floats, balloons and marching bands took to the Boardwalk on Saturday afternoon for the first Celebrate America Parade, organized by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Check out photos from the parade, and our SEEN gallery.
The Eagles are supposed to be good this season. Carson Wentz is leaner and maybe a little bit meaner after finishing the last two seasons on the sideline. There's a bevy of offensive talent around him at wide receiver, tight end and running back. No reason they can't put up 40 points every game, columnist David Weinberg says.
The Cedar Creek High School football team improved to 2-0 Saturday afternoon. The Pirates dominated the first three quarters with an aggressive defense and a big-play offense and beat host Salem 34-12 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
Busy locals-summer weekend. South Jersey was alive with shoulder-season events Saturday. Check out our photo galleries from the Downbeach Seafood Festival in Ventnor, the Atlantic City Family Festival and the Good Old Days Festival in Somers Point.
