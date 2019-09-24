A new Dollar Tree store is expected to open later this year in the city. The store will be added to the Tanger Outlets The Walk at 1010 Atlantic Avenue, according to a news release from R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC, the real estate brokerage company who handles Dollar Tree leases.
The discount store will go in the former Hanes space, according to the release, taking up the 9,576-square-foot store.
