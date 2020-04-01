Country icon Dolly Parton is making a big donation to help fund COVID-19 research, as well as taking time out every week to read children’s books online to kids everywhere.
The “9 to 5” singer, actress and philanthropist tweeted Wednesday she’s donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.
Additionally, she’s working with her charity, The Imagination Library, to read a children’s book on YouTube every Thursday at 7 p.m. for 10 weeks.
WarnerMedia names new CEO: Jason Kilar, the founding chief executive of Hulu and a former Amazon senior vice president, was named CEO of WarnerMedia, the company announced Wednesday.
Kilar takes the reins of one of Hollywood’s largest film and television factories, putting in him charge of the Warner Bros. movie and TV studio, HBO, CNN and other cable networks. The appointment comes just as WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T, is preparing the launch of its own streaming service, HBO Max.
Rowling starts Harry Potter At Home for housebound families: J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The author launched an online initiative, harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” (The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter’s and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
Rowling’s British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter web site and to their own web sites.
— Associated Press
