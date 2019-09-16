Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
Dominick Aneses
Barnegat
The senior outside linebacker made a school-record 20 tackles in an 8-6 win over Lakewood. Aneses had seven hits behind the line of scrimmage, a sack and a quarterback hurry. Barnegat (1-1) hosts Shore Regional (1-1) 7 p.m. Friday.
