Dominick Aneses 17 member of Barnegat High School football team

Dominick Aneses

Barnegat

The senior linebacker made 11 tackles, nine of them for losses, as the Bengals beat Monmouth Regional 48-7. Aneses had four sacks and two quarterback hurries. Barnegat (3-3) hosts Asbury Park (4-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

