Don Oral

Political party: Democrat

Age: 66

Hometown: Upper Township

Current job: Retired

Education: BA in biology from Queens College CUNY, MS in microbiology from Cornell University, MPS in heath administration from New School University 

Political message: I will bring fresh eyes and fresh ideas to the township. We have been governed by the same cabal of politicians since time immemorial. I will move the committee to refocus on families, prioritize, stabilize and revitalize our town centers, raise revenues, not taxes, anticipate and prepare for change, make government more transparent and eliminate cronyism from its operation.

Tags

Load comments