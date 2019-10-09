Political party: Democrat
Age: 66
Hometown: Upper Township
Current job: Retired
Education: BA in biology from Queens College CUNY, MS in microbiology from Cornell University, MPS in heath administration from New School University
Political message: I will bring fresh eyes and fresh ideas to the township. We have been governed by the same cabal of politicians since time immemorial. I will move the committee to refocus on families, prioritize, stabilize and revitalize our town centers, raise revenues, not taxes, anticipate and prepare for change, make government more transparent and eliminate cronyism from its operation.
