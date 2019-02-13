Born: July 1, 1936
Ordained: 1960
Status: Removed from ministry
Worked at: Sacred Heart, Camden; St. Rose of Lima, Haddon Heights; St. Mary, Williamstown; St. Joseph High School, Hammonton; St. Raymond, Villas; Incarnation, Mantua; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Blessed Sacrament, Margate; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Joseph, Somers Point; Post Chapel, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Sacred Heart Church, Anniston, Alabama; All Saints Church, Anniston, Alabama; Our Lady of the Angels, Cape May Court House; St. Nicholas of Tolentine, Atlantic City; St. James, Ventnor; Chaplain Burdette Tomlin Hospital, Cape May; Chaplain Atlantic City Medical Center, Atlantic City.