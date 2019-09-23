Council Ward 2 - 1 year unexpired term

Donald Burroughs

Political party: Democrat

Age: 69

Hometown: Absecon

Current job: Retired

Education: Some college (need the name)

Political message: I am a caring and fiscally responsible 48-year Absecon resident. I am most interested in keeping taxes down while maintaining excellent city services. I will demonstrate an aggressive yet sensitive approach to local government. In order to achieve success, I will work together with school, county and state represtatives. Now, more than ever, we need to establish a creditable relationship with other individuals and organizations. I look forward to taking on the day to day challenges as a city councilman. Also, to sharing quality time with our many volunteers. And I will be aggressive in preserving our residential neighborhoods and varied business districts while moving Absecon forward!

