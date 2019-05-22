Age: 18
High School: Wildwood
Hometown: Wildwood Crest
Parents: Estrellita Pelaez
Community/school activities: Volunteer for Wave 21, an after-school student mentor program; Seasiders, a holiday community service project that provides gifts for families in need; the Delmo Sports triathlon; Peer Leaders program at school; volunteers at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic, at the concession stands; and the Fireman’s Convention.
Post-high school plans: Attend Amherst College in Massachusetts
Career goals: Unsure what career he wants to pursue but it will likely be in business or law.
Dorian Obed Labra-Pelaez, a senior from Wildwood High School, is a stand-out student with a GPA of 4.1902, despite being a nonnative English speaker. Obed and his family immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico when he was young. At age 13, he started working as a busser at a local Mexican restaurant to help support his family. By formulating and sticking to a stringent routine, Obed was able to retain his high achievement in school while working a job. Today, he has achieved the distinction of being the salutatorian of his graduating high school class. Obed is involved in a variety of school activities, clubs, sports, and has participated significantly in volunteer and community service. His most memorable volunteer activity was with the Peer Leaders program at school because of the activities with the community. They held events and programs at the Wildwoods Convention Center and school to promote good decisions.
How has being involved in so many community activities and services helped you grow into leadership?
I’ve learned to balance all of my extracurricular activities, school and family responsibilities through it all. I feel like it’s important that the activities I’ve been in made an impact on the kids and community.
What motivated you to participate in so many community activities and why?
There are a lot of underprivileged kids in my community, and I felt like it was my responsibility to help them. The Peer Leaders after-school program helped young kids make good decisions. You just feel like it’s your duty to guide these kids to make better choices.
How has immigrating to America as a young child helped shape you?
Everything is really different. The culture is so different you see things in a different light. You learn to cherish what you have and make the most of your situation. Your parents remind you all the things they go through and you just admire them. You learn not to take things for granted and treasure what you have.
— Trisha Quan