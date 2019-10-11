Political party: Republican

Age: 55

Hometown: Vineland

Current job: Small business owner (Bob Albrecht Tire & Service)

Education: B.A. in political science and economics from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Rowan University with a focus on finance

Political message: Cumberland County has developed the unenviable reputation of being at or near the bottom in all the wrong categories, which includes having the highest unemployment rate in the state. I’m running for freeholder because I believe Cumberland County can make a comeback.

I run a small business that has been in my family for decades, so I know what it takes to make payroll, create jobs and turn the lights on every morning. Creating economic opportunity is key to Cumberland County’s recovery, so attracting good paying, family-sustaining jobs will by a top priority as a freeholder.

