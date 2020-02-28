school planting

Parents, students and teachers head to one of the beds in front of the school. Parents and students planting flowers and sprucing up the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex in Atlantic City project sponsored by the Parent Center and Parents as Partners program.Tuesday, May, 25, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)

 Danny Drake

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School Complex educates Atlantic City students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

King, a southern Baptist minister, fought for civil rights and social justice in the mid-20th century. He was the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1955 until his death.

He was assassinated in 1968

