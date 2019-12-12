Mainland vs Oakcrest Football

Mainland Drew DeMorat tackles Oakcrest Joshua Mensah for a loss. Oct.11, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Sr.

6-1 215

DeMorat made 96 tackles, 32 of them for losses. He forced two fumbles and had an interception.

