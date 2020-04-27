CAMDEN — A 28-year-old city man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday, authorities said.
Police were called about 2:30 a.m. to Baird and Admiral Wilson Boulevards found a man, identified by authorities as Jose A. Then-Ruiz, dead on Baird Boulevard, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.
Detectives seeking the public's help to identify the driver who struck the victim, who was dragged by the vehicle before it was driven off, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact Prosecutor's Office Detective Doug Rowand at 856-225-8414 or Camden County police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.
