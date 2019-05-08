16th Annual Garden State Cup high school golf tournament

Drue Nicholas, St. Augustine Prep competing in the 16th Annual Garden State Cup high school golf tournament at Blue Heron Pines Golf Course Monday April 8, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Drue Nicholas shot 1-under-par 34 to lead the Hermits to victory. As a team, St. Augustine shot 161 to beat Egg Harbor Township (172) and Ocean City (173). Nicholas also had three birdies in the match.

