Drue Nicholas shot 1-under-par 34 to lead the Hermits to victory. As a team, St. Augustine shot 161 to beat Egg Harbor Township (172) and Ocean City (173). Nicholas also had three birdies in the match.
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ocean City biker who died in crash was caretaker for adult with cerebral palsy
-
'Stranger Things' actor visits Ocean City Boardwalk for prom photos
-
Atlantic City's oldest public housing to be rehabbed or replaced
-
High winds knock out power to Tropicana, parts of Atlantic City
-
What is next for Trump Plaza and the Atlantic Club?
Today's ePaper
-
May 8
-
May 9
-
May 9